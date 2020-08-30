newswire article commentary oregon & cascadia actions & protests | education Helpful Hint, To All The Body Armor Procurers/Distributors On Behalf Of Anarchy Warriors author: the hint fairy 5.56mm ammunition (the type used in AR-15 rifles, the most common semiautomatic rifle used by both civilians and law enforcement across America)

goes right through the vests and armor you're now obtaining like a knife through warm butter.



most commonly/cheaply available and widely used ammunition for these rifles is called 5.56 mm Ball, or M193. Its bullet has a weight of 55 grains.



a variant of the 5.56mm cartridges also commonly used in these rifles, known as M855 or "Green tip" has a lead core, copper jacketed 62-grain bullet with a steel penetrator tip; i.e. this type of ammunition has enhanced armor piercing capability designed for penetration of thin personal body armor, or of combat helmets.



Either one of ^these will instantly defeat the body armor discussed as though it didn't exist / wasn't even there.



http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/.223_Remington

http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/5.56%C3%9745mm_NATO ( in Kenosha, Wisconsin 17 year old Kyle Rittenhouse defended himself at close range against 3 violent felons with an AR-15 pattern rifle using that ammunition. 2 of those felons are dead, one survives with a permanently maimed arm. )