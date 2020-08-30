newswire article commentary united states anti-racism | political theory Portland Crowds Now Just Extras in Trump's Campaign Infomercials author: rAT GOP is getting a lot of traction with "Anti-Anarchy" spiel. We all know that Portland is a vortex for free thinkers, liberal souls and inventive minds. If there's a cause worth fighting for, you can rest assured Rose City has a faction in action on some level. Portland is like the Disneyland of Protest these days. Nothing wrong with that except that this is the United States. While it may be legal to protest, here in 2020 the emotional cauldron is starting to boil over and it's almost impossible to reconcile peaceful daylight protests with the crop of violent assholes that seem to accompany every display of discontent. As America sits at home watching cable news 24/7 (there's not all that much to do at home all day) they're being bombarded with daily images of flaming buildings, cars and flags. In the USA, image trumps cold facts every time and Trump's flotilla of neo-nazi sharks are milking these confrontations for all they're worth. Trying to paint Biden as a socialist didn't really work, so now he's the "Trojan Horse" for radical leftists who want to fill Beaver Cleaver's street with M-19 members and Crips. This might be hard for the public to swallow except that all these images of chaos lend credibility to Trump's vision of a world under siege from "immigrants" and "radicals". Every fascist fuck in history has used the same exact twisted logic to inaugurate their reigns of terror. And now the always present lunatic Right of greater Oregon have decided to "participate" in the action and get on nightly television too. Their hero is the idiot that shot two people in Kenosha. The perfect example of Trump's brainwashing effect on the young and impressionable. He really thought that Armageddon had arrived- his mind programmed by Trump's own inner Hitler, rallying the confused and angry against his paper mache' army of demonic Socialists bent on destroying the suburbs and blowing up FOX News. I'm old and from the 1960's. I almost got killed by cops at the Oakland Induction- trying to stop the war in Vietnam. I'm not against protest at all. But this isn't the '60's anymore. Between the morons at FOX and the morons on Facebook, the forces of fascism have a lot more leverage with the average citizen's mind these days. What's insane is made to appear normal after enough repetition. Like caging babies in El Paso or shooting an unarmed guy 7 times in the back next to his CHILDREN. These clowns with flags and TRUMP banners shooting paint balls will be shooting bullets next if these crazed Republicans don't start speaking out against this authoritarian bulldozer trying to bury Democracy itself. Anyway, back in the 1960's we had the same problem with violence prone political types who would have been more at home in the IRA than the McGovern campaign. Yes, many were really government agents planted to sow chaos. That's going on now too unfortunately but there are some politically motivated "activists" who insist on trashing the state physically. They helped give us Nixon, and they're helping Trump and his modern Il Duce' cult grab the throne for a second run. These images of looting and burning have to stop from the INSIDE before they saturate our cities with military forces and really initiate something none us really want to see. I know I'm howling at the moon here, but we gotta chill out and start focusing on voter registration if we really want to get these people out of office and into prison where they all belong. contribute to this article

