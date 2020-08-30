newswire article creative global education | human & civil rights Why America hates economic, social, and cultural rights. e-mail: author: Anthony Ravliche-mail: anthony_ravlich@yahoo.com Distrust of the UN is why America opposes economic, social, and cultural rights as promoted by Bernie Sanders and as included in ethical human rights. Why America hates economic, social, and cultural rights.



There is a reason why America is so opposed to the economic, social and cultural rights promoted by Bernie Sanders. In my view, it is because the great majority of States at the UN cannot be trusted to interpret it properly. They will turn it into an authoritarianism which a number of socialist countries are known for.



The Universal Declaration of Human Rights consists of two sets of rights - civil and political rights (akin to the American constitution) e.g. freedom of speech, and economic, social and cultural rights e.g. the rights to education, health, accommodation etc.



Apart from my book the following has been hidden from humanity. On the 10 Dec 2008 the UN excluded a number of human rights to create a new globally dominant ideology which I call neoliberal absolutism and which I now see as the ideology for a New World Order or One World Government (this was not reported by the global mainstream media but is detailed in full in my last book. It is verifiable with sources).

I have written about it often since my book was published in early 2017 but I lack the authority to make an impact.



America was the major opposition to neoliberal absolutism on 10 Dec 2008 although had some support from the American Camp, Canada, Britain, Australia and Japan . American exceptionalism virtually saved the world from enormous compliance with the NWO which requires nearly all States to have a form of totalitarianism.

Neoliberal absolutism rebalanced global ideological and economic power from the West to the Rest. I also show it was the real cause of the GFC2008 which in my opinion will be ongoing. It is promoted by the left so-called liberals (Democrats in US Labour Party in NZ) in the form of neoliberalism and globalization. Right wing politics could do much to expose them but do not largely, in my view, because the corporations benefit.



Unlike nearly all States America has not ratified the covenant on economic, social, and cultural rights in my view for fear that the great majority of States will turn it into a form of authoritarianism not uncommon amongst socialist states.

America, in my view, considers it safer not to ratify the covenant on economic, social and cultural rights because the great majority of States cannot be trusted to interpret it properly and even because a Democratically led America cannot be trusted.



It is not surprising that the ethical human rights I promote received the support on the internet of the American State Department, the Open Democracy Initiative of the White House and others even including the UN itself (again the mainstream media refused to report it). Ethical human rights are firmly based on universal human rights truth as in the UDHR and unlike neoliberal absolutism has no human rights omissions so there is no fear of an authoritarian socialism. Although Bernie Sanders democratic socialism would also help guard against an authoritarian socialism.

Ethical human rights require States to ensure, at least, all the core minimum of all the human rights in the UDHR. Individual States can provide higher levels of human rights according to their means. I think America would support ethical human rights but cannot trust the UN.

Because there is no question of an authoritarian government being created and because only the core minimum of economic, social and cultural rights are to be ensured it would not be an undue burden on the State. Consequently I would not call economic, social and cultural rights socialism rather I call it an enlightened welfare particularly necessary in times of depression or the present coronavirus.



Where Bernie Sanders and President Trump both go wrong in my view is their emphasis on the working class. While I have little doubt that the latter were regarded as deplorables and discriminated against on the grounds of social class. However, in my view, all the collectives combine in some degree to oppress the independent people. What I consider America should be focused on are potential superheroes who can forge new paths into the future. It is the latter which led to the dominance of western civilization (see my post 'Become backward or take society forward', on my bog, https://outsiderethicalhumanrights.home.blog ).

What my book shows very clearly is that it is the aim of the UN to oversee the decline of western civilization and global freedom by excluding a number of human rights. For example, it omitted individual self-determination i.e. the seeking of truth, hopes and dreams (sometimes described as the iconic American superhero). Also it failed to ensure the prohibition of social class discrimination. And to destroy the then dominant white male elite required the removal of meritocracy with intelligent white males replaced by giving affirmative action to those regarded as victims i.e. blacks, women and gays. The removal of intelligent whites helped ensure that government policies were not challenged by individuals who had a strong belief in western culture. Furthermore, affirmative action only applied at the professional level while women, blacks and gays lower on the social scale, who would have suffered the most from historic discrimination, were omitted by being discriminated against on the grounds of social class.

But the non-inclusion of children as victims exposes the real intent to exclude intelligent white males. Children are genuine victims because they have virtually no choice in their poverty and abuse. In addition, they cannot help themselves by voting or giving donations to political parties.

I lack the authority to impress upon people the enormous effect of social class discrimination. It should not be surprising that poor blacks gain much police attention as do the poor in general. It should not be surprising that the ongoing riots often involve looting and stealing from businesses. And it should not be surprising that blacks are well overrepresented in the prison population. But what is surprising is the incredible lack of intellect that exists. Nearly all academics are ideologically controlled while often those that do speak out are sporting figures and celebrities not known for their intellect. While, in my view, 'black lives matter' are driven by self-interest not truth.



In my book I describe the omission of individual self-determination and how such individuals wanting to be masters of their own destiny require both sufficient self-help rights i.e. civil and political rights and sufficient survival rights i.e. economic, social and cultural rights or an enlightened welfare.



My book, 'Ethical Human Rights: Freedom's Great Hope' while published in America (American Academic Press 2017) to my knowledge is in no American library. It has been severely suppressed and neither Donald Trump or Bernie Sanders will inform Americans of its existence. It describes the above in much greater detail. America, for all its faults, as leader of the free world remains the hope of billions on the planet.