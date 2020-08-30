|
Patriot Prayer White Male Murdered By Handgun Shots Downtown Portland SW 3rd and Alder
author: captain obvious
|
http://streamable.com/xvvk86
^ video of shooting ^
out in front of parking garage
several people walking on sidewalk,
two men come around corner, and another on a skateboard
2 shots quickly fired
everyone disperses
man in white shirt, with backpack, black shorts, and black billed hat with white letter logo
is the shooter
