newswire article reporting united states actions & protests | government Democratic National Committee, RFN: 'How Do We Put Frankenstein Back In The Box?' author: lol from this point on, every riot does absolutely nothing but



CREATE MORE TRUMP-PENCE TICKET VOTERS. the presidential poll numbers are in :

I love the smell of Election Season in the morning!



Kamala Harris, June 2020: protesters "should not let up"....

Oregon Governor Kate Brown, July 2020: "Trump administration needs to stop playing politics with people's lives"....



 Tuesday 8/25  CNN's Don Lemon says the Democrats are doing awful in the polls because of the riots



 Wednesday 8/26  presidential candidate Biden denounces the riots



 Thursday 8/27  Mayor Ted Wheeler shifts blame to Portland residents, exhorts "this is a moment where we all have to be accountable"



 Thursday 8/27  Oregon Governor Kate Brown, "the violence must stop"

--> WHO IS "playing politics" NOW, Governor Brown?



 Friday 8/28  National Guard troops deployed in Minneapolis-St. Paul, curfew issued



 Saturday 8/29  Man shot in downtown Portland, day after Mayor Wheeler sent "Stay away" letter to Trump







https://www.theatlantic.com/ideas/archive/2020/08/how-biden-loses/615835/



This Is How Biden Loses.



Nothing will harm a campaign like the wishful thinking, fearful hesitation, or sheer complacency that fails to address what voters can plainly see.



Here is a prediction about the November election: If Donald Trump wins, in a trustworthy vote, what's happening this week in Kenosha, Wisconsin, will be one reason.



Harris, a Black former prosecutor and now an advocate for police reform, seems uniquely positioned to speak to the crisis. But she has said little all week, which suggests that there might be things she doesn't want to say. On Thursday, Harris directly addressed the events in Kenosha, affirming that Americans "must always defend peaceful protest and peaceful protesters. We should not confuse them with those looting and committing acts of violence." She quickly moved on. Democratic leaders, from the nearly invisible mayor of Kenosha up to those on the presidential ticket, are reluctant to tarnish a just cause, amplify Republican attacks, or draw the wrath of their own progressive base (Senator Chris Murphy of Connecticut deleted a tweet saying that both the Blake shooting and the riots were wrong after commenters accused him of equating the two). So Democrats continue to mute their response to the violence and hope it will subside, even though it has persisted straight through the summer.





On Tuesday night, the CNN host Don Lemon warned his colleague Chris Cuomo that riots were hurting Biden and the Democrats: "Chris, as you know and I know, it's showing up in the polls, it's showing up in focus groups. It's the only thing right now that's sticking." contribute to this article add comment to discussion