Invading people's privacy does not make you Mata Hari. Being coy, shy, and rude has a HIGHLY limited amount of charm. It's cool to be literate and independent yet coexist, talk, and consider variety of a way of share and subsistence outside your cult. Quit causing a mess and moving walls and shit around. It's too warm. Go live with Corn-rows in his car in some other hood, por favor. Not that I hate the sight of y'all, but I'm beginning to.