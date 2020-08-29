newswire article reporting united states actions & protests | police / legal Felon Rap Sheets Of 3 Rioters Shot (2 Deceased) In Kenosha, Wisconsin 2020-08-26 author: ~ 3 white males were shot by 17 year old Kyle Rittenhouse as a mob of violent rioters pursued him in Kenosha on Wednesday. 2 of them (Huber and Rosenbaum) are now deceased.

( a 4th riot mob assailant, black male, attempted to head-kick Kyle after he fell to the pavement but was not shot )



 Anthony Huber, 26, of Silver Lake, Wisconsin (skateboard guy, attempted to murder Kyle by striking him across skull)



 Joseph D. "Jo Jo" Rosenbaum, 36. (first attacker of Kyle, tried to forcibly pull Kyle's rifle away from him and was shot dead)



 Gaige Paul Grosskreutz, 26, of West Allis, Wisconsin ("medic" carrying Glock pistol attempting to head-shot Kyle then immediately was shot in his right bicep)

Armed medic guy actually live-streamed himself talking to Kyle as he was running down the street. Kyle told him he was trying to get to the police

https://wmgchan.com/static/graige.mp4

In 2012 Mr. Huber pled guilty to Felony "Strangulation and Suffocation" (with a Domestic Abuse modifier) and Felony False Imprisonment (with a Domestic Abuse and Use of a Dangerous Weapon modifier).

Four other charges apparently from the same incident or incidents ranging from misdemeanor to felony level were dismissed.

Mr. Huber received 3 years probation for his guilty plea.

Mr. Huber violated his probation in 2016 and a sentence of 2 years (with a year credit) in State Prison was ordered, but it is unclear if this was a technical or material violation and if Huber was actually incarcerated for the violation.



Rosenbaum is (was) subject to a life-long sex offender registration order, and is listed on the Wisconsin Department of Corrections Sex Offender Registry in Wisconsin for his Arizona conviction on two counts of Sexual Conduct with a Minor in 2002. Sentenced to 10 years in prison, he appears to have been incarcerated in Arizona from 2002 until paroled in 2012.

He apparently violated his parole by tampering with a monitoring device in 2014 and may have been incarcerated thereafter.

During his incarceration he racked up dozens of corrections institute Disciplinary Violations for offences including Assault with a Weapon, Assault on Staff, Arson, and Possession of Narcotics.



In 2016 Mr. Grosskreutz pled guilty to a charge of Going Armed with a Firearm while intoxicated, a Class A misdemeanor.

His 4 month sentence was apparently stayed? and he was released to 12 months of probation.

As part of his pre-trial hearings he was ordered not to possess firearms or deadly weapons, but it is not clear from the record if this restriction was lifted after he completed his probation.

There are also charges against Mr. Grosskreutz of Felony Burglary, Misdemeanor Theft, Misdemeanor Criminal Trespass, and Misdemeanor Disorderly Conduct, but the disposition of those charges are unknown. Grosskreutz appears to be connected with something called the "People's Revolution Movement." contribute to this article add comment to discussion