newswire article announcements oregon & cascadia 29.Aug.2020 19:52
government | human & civil rights

Anti-Sharia Talking Points. Corona update: no shoes, no shirt, no problem.

author: Sensible
Yes, that mask makes you look dumb
Covering your face protects robbers and identity theft.
Masks make ventriloquism and trickery easier.
A lot of communication is expression shown by the face.
Social space is determined by eye contact and body language.
Leaving huge predictable spaces supports thieves and terrorists hiding between people, and encourages people to carry weapons in public.
If the staff is wearing masks it's not protecting you from a virus it hides the fact they may have herpes sores. Washing your hands and not coughing or touching your face is much more important, and it's better to know who they are.
Someone is profiting by creating a deliberate shortage and selling alternatives as a result.
Blaming viruses as an excuse for a bunch of respiratory problems protects polluters and invites people carrying stagnant air in boxes, vehicles.
Requiring shoes was dumb too.
How can we demand people be more uncomfortable in public?
Masked employees can be corrupt!
Looking concerned about public health is not the same as actually being careful.
Wet bandanas actually help with pepper spray, but that doesn't happen at the store very often!

the 'virus' lockdown is for Federal Reserve's global takeover 29.Aug.2020 21:57
of link

the planet's entire economy

Fed has been bailing out, buying up assets worldwide
bailing out the central banks of many other nations since February 2020
more than $8 TRILLION since then

this lockdown and shutdown of the entire global economy is for the Fed to bring in a new global reserve currency:
right now it is the U.S. dollar
they want a replacement, preferably blockchain-all-electronic, traceable, non-open-source (like Bitcoin) that can be fully under their total corporate control

Federal Reserve is *privately* owned and is not the government, they issue and their product is *debt*
Treasury Department is given dollars (printed money) in exchange for bonds aka debt
That is why the U.S. dollar is a *debt* note
more dollars are printed >> more debt

nothing whatsoever to do with 'Sharia'

