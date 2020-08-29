newswire article announcements oregon & cascadia government | human & civil rights Anti-Sharia Talking Points. Corona update: no shoes, no shirt, no problem. author: Sensible Yes, that mask makes you look dumb Covering your face protects robbers and identity theft.

Masks make ventriloquism and trickery easier.

A lot of communication is expression shown by the face.

Social space is determined by eye contact and body language.

Leaving huge predictable spaces supports thieves and terrorists hiding between people, and encourages people to carry weapons in public.

If the staff is wearing masks it's not protecting you from a virus it hides the fact they may have herpes sores. Washing your hands and not coughing or touching your face is much more important, and it's better to know who they are.

Someone is profiting by creating a deliberate shortage and selling alternatives as a result.

Blaming viruses as an excuse for a bunch of respiratory problems protects polluters and invites people carrying stagnant air in boxes, vehicles.

Requiring shoes was dumb too.

How can we demand people be more uncomfortable in public?

Masked employees can be corrupt!

Looking concerned about public health is not the same as actually being careful.

Wet bandanas actually help with pepper spray, but that doesn't happen at the store very often! contribute to this article

