feature article reporting portland metro actions & protests | labor Save the Library Staff Libraries should hire additional staff to mitigate the unemployment. Because of the coronavirus, supply chains break off and sixty-percent of businesses cannot come back. The state should represent the public interest, not special or private interests, and give substantial support to small- and medium-sized businesses. Otherwise, we face exploding inequality, economic power becoming political power, & an oligarchy. Whoever sleeps in democracy, wakes up in a dictatorship.

Save the Multnomah Library Staff



The library should be hiring additional staff to redress the unemployment and uncertainty caused by the coronavirus!

Here is a letter I sent to: http://savelibrarystaff.org:



