Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 28, 2020 Success: Since the National Guard moved into Kenosha, Wisconsin, two days ago, there has been NO FURTHER VIOLENCE, not even a small problem. When legally asked to help by local authorities, the Federal Government will act and quickly succeed. Are you listening Portland?

Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 28, 2020