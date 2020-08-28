newswire article reposts united states human & civil rights | police / legal Homeland Security Secretary Confirms Antifa Meets Standards Of Domestic Terrorism author: captain triple dog obvious Chad Wolf, the current Secretary of Homeland Security made a public statement yesterday clarifying that Antifa "absolutely" meets the standards to be classified as domestic terrorists.



"The issue with Antifa," said Wolf, "it's not just one singular group. It's a loosely knit organization that's very hard to define, very hard to define who's a part of it." He also stated, "I think what we see with them individually targeting law enforcement, individually targeting certain officials for certain reasons, that is the definition of domestic terrorism."



There is a growing public concern regarding Antifa and its recurring involvement in violent incidents all over the US, and indeed, in Canada and in many other places in the world. Recently, even top brass at Facebook finally realized that Antifa were promoting violence, and shut down many of their accounts. Chad Wolf, the current Secretary of Homeland Security made a public statement yesterday clarifying that Antifa "absolutely" meets the standards to be classified as domestic terrorists.



"The issue with Antifa," said Wolf, "it's not just one singular group. It's a loosely knit organization that's very hard to define, very hard to define who's a part of it." He also stated, "I think what we see with them individually targeting law enforcement, individually targeting certain officials for certain reasons, that is the definition of domestic terrorism."



There is a growing public concern regarding Antifa and its recurring involvement in violent incidents all over the US, and indeed, in Canada and in many other places in the world. Recently, even top brass at Facebook finally realized that Antifa were promoting violence, and shut down many of their accounts. contribute to this article add comment to discussion