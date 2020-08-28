newswire article reporting united states actions & protests | government Presidential Poll Numbers Are In: National Guard Deployed In MinneapolisSt. Paul author: captain obvious  Tuesday 8/25  CNN's Don Lemon says the Democrats are doing awful in the polls because of the riots



 Wednesday 8/26  presidential candidate Biden denounces the riots



 Thursday 8/27  Mayor Ted Wheeler shifts blame to Portland residents, exhorts "this is a moment where we all have to be accountable"



 Friday 8/28  National Guard troops deployed in Twin Cities, curfew issued I love the smell of Election Season in the morning!





( what about all that riot debris and spraypaint "art" on the Federal building downtown PDX tho... )