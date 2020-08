newswire article commentary united states actions & protests | police / legal Kenosha, Wisconsin What Are The Odds? author: captain obvious 17-year-old Illinois citizen Kyle Rittenhouse shot 3 people on Wednesday.



Three out of how many protesting/rioting in Wisconsin this week?



One was a domestic abuser (aka wife beater), another was a convicted pedophile, and all 3 have lengthy criminal records for violent crimes.



What are the odds that three random people amongst a group of peaceful, upstanding citizens have extensive criminal records?



What are the odds that 100% of those 'chosen' by Kyle were societal degenerates?



What is the expected number of violent criminals amongst a group of peaceful, upstanding citizens? What are the odds? Each of these 3 persons physically attacked Kyle unprovoked. Two of them pressed home their deadly assaults *after Kyle had tripped and fallen to the pavement* while he was being pursued by an en masse armed violent mob of dozens (who shouted "get him!"), and the survivor of the 3 would-be assassins still held his firearm which he today claims he wasn't able to use to justifiably "finish the job" on Kyle in his blown-apart right arm.