|
North Carolina Man Opens Fire On Public Gathering Which Included Children
author: wsoc
|
Marquise Damarius Asomani of Charlotte, North Carolina was arrested on Tuesday for shooting at a crowd of Trump supporters gathered on an interstate overpass Monday evening.
The crowd, which included children were gathered on the Sutton Road overpass in Fort Mill, South Carolina waving flags when 23-year-old Asomani drove by, stuck his arm out the window and opened fire on the group.
contribute to this article
add comment to discussion