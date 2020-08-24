newswire article announcements united states education | gender & sexuality fundraising Event e-mail: author: Oakland Greense-mail: contact@oaklandgreens.org A Linguistic Town Hall": Defining Gender & Ethnicity WHAT: "A Linguistic Town Hall": Defining Gender & Ethnicity"



WHEN: Sunday, September 2, 2020, from 6-8:30 p.m.



WHERE: A ZOOM fundraising gathering sponsored by Oakland Greens for their October Rosa Clemente event. As always, no one will be turned away for lack of funds. Find tickets @ Oakland

Greens Eventbright or facebook.com/oaklandgreens



WHY: Are the words that we say and how we say them, ranging from gender nonconforming pronouns to ethnic labels, important to bringing about a real progressive change? Join us for an open and upfront discussion from the community on how we choose to define gender and ethnic identities. contribute to this article add comment to discussion