newswire article reporting portland metro actions & protests | police / legal New Multnomah County D.A. Refuses To Prosecute Hundreds Of Arrested Rioting Suspects



39-year-old Mike Schmidt took office on August 1st after defeating an experienced federal prosecutor by a 3-to-1 margin.



Ten days after taking office, he has effectively dismissed charges in more than half of 600 arrest cases since unchecked rioting began in Portland at the end of May 2020. with friends like these in Portland, who needs enemies?



no fear of arrest consequences



no fear of arrest consequences

Riot like it's 1999