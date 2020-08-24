resources contact about volunteer tv news video radio print questions
portland independent media center  
images audio video

english  espanol 

calendar
pdx tv news
pdx radio
pdx print
pdx video
publish
SPECIAL COVERAGE

regions

topic pages

genres

actions



all action pages >>

resources

global imc
network:


www.indymedia.org
indymedia.org.uk

Working Groups
print
radio
satellite tv

Topics
climate

Africa
canarias
estrecho / madiaq

Asia
beirut
cyprus
india (archive)
istanbul
japan
palestine

Caribbean
puerto rico

Europe: Central
germany
poland
switzerland

Europe: Eastern
bulgaria
russia
ukraine

Europe: Northern
sweden

Europe: Southern
barcelona
italy
portugal

Europe: Western
antwerp
belgium
grenoble
ireland
lille
nantes
netherlands
nice
paris

Europe: UK
bristol
cambridge
leeds (archive)
liverpool
london
manchester (archive)
oxford
scotland
sheffield
south coast

Oceania
aotearoa
melbourne
sydney
tokelau

South America

Brasil
Ecuador
Uruguay
Argentina
cordoba
buenos aires
la plata
mar del plata
rosario
santiago del estero
Qollasuyu (archive)
bolivia
chile sur
valparaiso

Turtle Island

Appalachia
baltimore (archive)
dc
philadelphia
pittsburgh
richmond

Aztlán
las vegas (archive)
los angeles
new mexico
san diego
san francisco bay
santa cruz

Cascadia
british columbia (ca)
portland
olympia
rogue valley
vancouver (ca)

Great Lakes
chicago
columbus
urbana-champaign
minneapolis/st. paul
rochester

Great North Woods
boston
hartford (archive)
nyc
Great Plains
austin

Mexico
chiapas
oaxaca
yucatan

Mississippi Delta
big muddy (so. illinois)
new orleans

Process
fbi/legal updates
mailing lists
documentaion project

why this cities list?
newswire article reposts global 24.Aug.2020 01:56
government | legacies

Video: The Narcissism Epidemic, 1 hour

author: Jean Twenge        e-mail:e-mail: marc1seed@yahoo.com
In this BookTV presentation, Jean Twenge explains how narcissism thought to be a ladder of success can lead to anti-social behavior and collective paralysis. The cult of specialness has now brought us Donald Trump, the one-man constitutional crisis, a clear and present danger, a pathological paranoid and pathological paranoid, chronic liar, misogynist, xenophobe & homophobe, who has attacked the poor, Social Security, seniors, the disabled, migrants, children and students
 https://www.c-span.org/video/?286496-1/the-narcissism-epidemic

The Narcissism Epidemic

Jean Twenge talked about the cultural consequences of narcissism, which she argued had grown exponentially in recent years. She focused on the identification of narcissism, the implications of "instant stardom" as a result of YouTube and similar websites along with MTV and other television channels, and the generational change in self-centered behavior. She also talked about some possible solutions. Ms. Twenge showed slides throughout her presentation and also talked about researching the book. She answered questions from members of the audience and also sang a song with them.

Jean Twenge is the co-author with W. Keith Campbell of The Narcissism Epidemic: Living in the Age of Entitlement and author of Generation Me: Why Today's Young Americans Are More Confident, Assertive, Entitled -- and More Miserable Than Ever Before, both published by Free Press.

homepage: homepage: http://www.freembtranslations.net
address: address: www.academia.edu

contribute to this article


(6-part series) Decadence - Meaninglessness of modern life 24.Aug.2020 03:40
public broadcasting link

this Australian public broadcasting series is worthwhile viewing for its cogent observations about our lives and values in present-day Western civilization.

each episode is around 25 minutes.



____________

 Decadence - Episode 1 - Money  http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-4WzKI51aVU
 Decadence - Episode 2 - Sex  http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6fkLN7NNbxg
 Decadence - Episode 3 - Democracy  http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mH8PvAcPuao
 Decadence - Episode 4 - Education  http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Hsz2_0w1zMU
 Decadence - Episode 5 - Family  http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=X3Nby2LmGrE
 Decadence - Episode 6 - God  http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yD8mAgQLjJs



_______________________


Decadence - The Meaninglessness of Modern Life

An excellent six part series which examines modern life and considers the impact of our relentlessly changing world upon key values that used to make western society something to aspire to.

Each episode is packed with pearls of wisdom and food for thought. Concepts are well presented with rational arguments and good examples - helping to justify the often disappointing new realities it reveals. After consideration, even if this series is only half-true ... we can ill-afford inaction.

Join Pria Viswalingam for the new six-part documentary series, Decadence, as he considers whether we are now completely bogged down in a mire of meaningless self-indulgence, and whether we do really need iPods, plasma screen TVs, Brazilian waxes and self-navigating 4WDs to achieve happiness. He asks if family incomes have never been higher in the western world, property values are soaring, if conspicuous consumption and material wealth have never been so evident, why are we so unhappy?

Original release: 6 December 2006 - 10 January 2007

http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Decadence_(TV_series)

contribute to this article

add comment to discussion