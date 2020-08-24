newswire article reposts global government | legacies Video: The Narcissism Epidemic, 1 hour e-mail: author: Jean Twengee-mail: marc1seed@yahoo.com In this BookTV presentation, Jean Twenge explains how narcissism thought to be a ladder of success can lead to anti-social behavior and collective paralysis. The cult of specialness has now brought us Donald Trump, the one-man constitutional crisis, a clear and present danger, a pathological paranoid and pathological paranoid, chronic liar, misogynist, xenophobe & homophobe, who has attacked the poor, Social Security, seniors, the disabled, migrants, children and students https://www.c-span.org/video/?286496-1/the-narcissism-epidemic



Jean Twenge talked about the cultural consequences of narcissism, which she argued had grown exponentially in recent years. She focused on the identification of narcissism, the implications of "instant stardom" as a result of YouTube and similar websites along with MTV and other television channels, and the generational change in self-centered behavior. She also talked about some possible solutions. Ms. Twenge showed slides throughout her presentation and also talked about researching the book. She answered questions from members of the audience and also sang a song with them.



Jean Twenge is the co-author with W. Keith Campbell of The Narcissism Epidemic: Living in the Age of Entitlement and author of Generation Me: Why Today's Young Americans Are More Confident, Assertive, Entitled -- and More Miserable Than Ever Before, both published by Free Press. contribute to this article

