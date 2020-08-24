Video: The Narcissism Epidemic, 1 hour

|
https://www.c-span.org/video/?286496-1/the-narcissism-epidemic
The Narcissism Epidemic
Jean Twenge talked about the cultural consequences of narcissism, which she argued had grown exponentially in recent years. She focused on the identification of narcissism, the implications of "instant stardom" as a result of YouTube and similar websites along with MTV and other television channels, and the generational change in self-centered behavior. She also talked about some possible solutions. Ms. Twenge showed slides throughout her presentation and also talked about researching the book. She answered questions from members of the audience and also sang a song with them.
Jean Twenge is the co-author with W. Keith Campbell of The Narcissism Epidemic: Living in the Age of Entitlement and author of Generation Me: Why Today's Young Americans Are More Confident, Assertive, Entitled -- and More Miserable Than Ever Before, both published by Free Press.
each episode is around 25 minutes.
Decadence - The Meaninglessness of Modern Life
An excellent six part series which examines modern life and considers the impact of our relentlessly changing world upon key values that used to make western society something to aspire to.
Each episode is packed with pearls of wisdom and food for thought. Concepts are well presented with rational arguments and good examples - helping to justify the often disappointing new realities it reveals. After consideration, even if this series is only half-true ... we can ill-afford inaction.
Join Pria Viswalingam for the new six-part documentary series, Decadence, as he considers whether we are now completely bogged down in a mire of meaningless self-indulgence, and whether we do really need iPods, plasma screen TVs, Brazilian waxes and self-navigating 4WDs to achieve happiness. He asks if family incomes have never been higher in the western world, property values are soaring, if conspicuous consumption and material wealth have never been so evident, why are we so unhappy?
Original release: 6 December 2006 - 10 January 2007