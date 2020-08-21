|
BUSTED: Marquise Love Arrested For Felony Violent Assault, Coercion And Riot In Portland
author: captain obvious
|
Portland police have arrested the 25-year-old accused of viciously attacking a truck driver who was seen on video being violently beaten, jail records show.
Marquise Lee Love was booked in the Multnomah County Detention Center on Friday shortly after 5:30 a.m. local time, according to jail records.
He was charged with assault, coercion and riot, all three of which are felonies.
