newswire article reporting united states economic justice | government A survey of 1000 New Yorkers 61.4 percent want Cuomo out of office. author: Ny today New York voters say it is time for Cuomo to go. 61.4 percentile of NY City voters say Cuomo failed them refusing the Federal unemployment extension. NY state and in particular Long Island and Staten Island. Voters are upset due to Cuomo's arrogance over not accepting Trumps Federal Unemployment Extension. Cuomo is playing politics which is hurting their ability to pay rent and mortgages. Aswell as put food on the table. Children are suffering due to Cuomo's ineptitude.



Cuomo may be hard pressed to win another Term as Govenor of NY State. Many feel he mishandled Covid 19 in Nursing Homes in NYS. Some even feel Cuomo should be brought up on charges for Nursing Home deaths in ny. contribute to this article

