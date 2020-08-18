newswire article commentary united states human & civil rights | police / legal 'Shadowgate' Documentary Filmmaker Indictment Is A Peril To Journalistic Freedom author: Viva Frei http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=e2YCu99wFOI



Arrest of Millie Weaver and her husband on Friday 14th August 2020 in Portage County, Ohio, for a family argument incident which occurred back in April 2020 and *charges were dropped back then by specific request of the victim*, has raised grave questions about investigative reporting and freedom of journalists.



Indictments by count officials were drafted on 20 July (over 3 months past the original incident which had been requested by the victim, back in April to have charges dropped) and warrant was not executed until almost a month later on Friday 14 August (coincidentally, the day 'Shadowgate' was uploaded online).



After 3 days in confinement she and her husband have now been released on their own recognizance. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=e2YCu99wFOI





 family mother-v.-daughter incident occurred in Portage County, Ohio April 2020 (online posting of 08/16/2020 from mother, who lives in California, says that she "told the police to drop all charges months ago" and that the warrants, arrests of her family were "ridiculous")



 indictments drafted on 20th July 2020, for the reported occurrences / dropped charges from back in April



 warrant for arrest not executed until 14th August (4 weeks later), which coincidentally was same day 'Shadowgate' documentary was uploaded to YouTube





Facebook and YouTube deleted the documentary video for "hate speech" (nothing even close to <--that was asserted or said in the documentary). 'Shadowgate' received almost 1.5 million views in 48 hours until being banned from that platform and Facebook.



_________





Shadowgate documentary :



http://vimeo.com/448089089

http://portland.indymedia.org/en/2020/08/439082.shtml contribute to this article

contribute to this article add comment to discussion