newswire article questions portland metro animal rights Machete attack on dog and his owner e-mail: author: keemae-mail: radkms@outlook.com seeking information on a machete attack that resulted in my old dog losing her eye Ellie used to live with me until my boyfriend took her and moved out..he could not take care of her so he found her a new home. Apparently the man she lives with now was in a altercation with someone named Shannon and this Shannon dude attacked this man with a machete and Ellie jumped in to defend her owner. Allan almost lost his arm and Ellie was hacked on and has lost an eye..



Does anyone have any info about this..all I know is it happened recently, I assume within the last few days and it occurred in the portland or southeast portland area...