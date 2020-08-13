newswire article reporting global imperialism & war | media criticism The Shortwave Report 08/14/20 Listen Globally! e-mail: author: Dan Robertse-mail: outfarpress@saber.net A weekly 30 minute review of international news and opinion, recorded from a shortwave radio and the internet. With times, frequencies, and websites for listening at home. 3 files- Highest quality broadcast, regular broadcast, and slow-modem streaming. NHK Japan, Sputnik Radio, and Spanish National Radio. Dear Radio Friend,

This week's show features stories from Radio Havana Cuba, Sputnik Radio, and NHK World Japan.

http://www.outfarpress.com/swr200814.mp3

(If you have access to Audioport there is a highest quality version posted up there {33MB} http://www.audioport.org/index.php?op=producer-info&uid=904&nav=&)



From JAPAN- In the Indian Ocean a large oil spill is creating an environmental disaster on the coast of the island of Mauritius. More countries have ratified the UN treaty on the prohibition of nuclear weapons- 6 more ratifications are needed to bring the treaty into force.



From RUSSIA- On his program called Going Underground Afshin Rattansi spoke with legendary journalist John Pilger. John talked about the ongoing persecution of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, new charges against him, efforts to extradite him to the US, and the silence of mainstream journalists on his persecution. They then discuss rising tensions between the US and its allies and China, the hypocrisy of Western foreign policy against Beijing, the Hong Kong National Security Law, the US military encirclement of China, how the country is entering a 'state of siege,' and rising tensions with Australia.



From SPAIN- Alison Hughes reports on Bolivia. Self-appointed president Jeanine Anez has sent the military to suppress major labor unions and indigenous associations, peasants and urban workers, who have united in a general strike. They have begun to block highways in protest against a third postponement of elections. Anez and members of her cabinet speak of a potential civil war less than one year after the disputed elections of 2019 resulted in a coup that forced President Evo Morales into exile. Morales is calling on his followers to accept the latest date for elections but also to demand that date be fixed and unchangeable.



The latest Shortwave Report (August 14) is up at the website http://www.outfarpress.com/shortwave.shtml in 3 forms- (new) HIGHEST QUALITY (160kb)(33MB), broadcast quality (13MB), and quickdownload or streaming form (6MB) (28:59) Links at page bottom

(If you have access to Audioport there is a highest quality version posted up there {33MB} http://www.audioport.org/index.php?op=producer-info&uid=904&nav=&)



PODCAST!!!- feed://www.outfarpress.com/podcast.xml (160kb Highest Quality)





BRAND NEW PODCAST (May 2020) about the history of The Shortwave Report on Humboldt Lighthouse with Nathan Hankes- https://www.thehumboldtlighthouse.com/the-podcast/ep-75-dan-roberts (Interview follows 30 minute Shortwave Report)



Website Page-

< http://www.outfarpress.com/shortwave.shtml >

¡FurthuR! Dan Roberts



"How can you have a war on terrorism when war itself is terrorism?"

-- Howard Zinn



Dan Roberts

Shortwave Report-

www.outfarpress.com

YouthSpeaksOut!-

www.youthspeaksout.net contribute to this article add comment to discussion