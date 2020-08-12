resources contact about volunteer tv news video radio print questions
portland independent media center  
images audio video

english  espanol 

calendar
pdx tv news
pdx radio
pdx print
pdx video
publish
SPECIAL COVERAGE

regions

topic pages

genres

actions



all action pages >>

resources

global imc
network:


www.indymedia.org
indymedia.org.uk

Working Groups
print
radio
satellite tv

Topics
climate

Africa
canarias
estrecho / madiaq

Asia
beirut
cyprus
india (archive)
istanbul
japan
palestine

Caribbean
puerto rico

Europe: Central
germany
poland
switzerland

Europe: Eastern
bulgaria
russia
ukraine

Europe: Northern
sweden

Europe: Southern
barcelona
italy
portugal

Europe: Western
antwerp
belgium
grenoble
ireland
lille
nantes
netherlands
nice
paris

Europe: UK
bristol
cambridge
leeds (archive)
liverpool
london
manchester (archive)
oxford
scotland
sheffield
south coast

Oceania
aotearoa
melbourne
sydney
tokelau

South America

Brasil
Ecuador
Uruguay
Argentina
cordoba
buenos aires
la plata
mar del plata
rosario
santiago del estero
Qollasuyu (archive)
bolivia
chile sur
valparaiso

Turtle Island

Appalachia
baltimore (archive)
dc
philadelphia
pittsburgh
richmond

Aztlán
las vegas (archive)
los angeles
new mexico
san diego
san francisco bay
santa cruz

Cascadia
british columbia (ca)
portland
olympia
rogue valley
vancouver (ca)

Great Lakes
chicago
columbus
urbana-champaign
minneapolis/st. paul
rochester

Great North Woods
boston
hartford (archive)
nyc
Great Plains
austin

Mexico
chiapas
oaxaca
yucatan

Mississippi Delta
big muddy (so. illinois)
new orleans

Process
fbi/legal updates
mailing lists
documentaion project

why this cities list?
newswire article reporting portland metro 12.Aug.2020 16:01
homelessness | police / legal

Getting Out

author: Zzzztcherov Sbjornson        e-mail:e-mail: bettersprouts@mail.com
Does one know one's intended audience? (Answer me)
Green sheriffs do not realize that frequently when you have a person in custody, considering them on their release for welfare is important. It can be a rigamoral of trying to put them in contact with a relative and dealing with some other more scary person, but often the right thing to do is let them out - they will hit the street possibly with nothing. After seeing this happen, a lot of veteran cops will give them something nice, like a rainjacket. There is usually (should be) someone around who knows the area. If the jail is overloaded and nobody is aware of the current missions or community places, the scene gets kind of down. Particularly, older persons will want a place to be kept in situation they are physically decent feeling. Only a real asshole will take money, but it happens. This means the place is overcrowded, for one thing, meaning likely that non-problem infractions (possession, use) are being punished by rookies. I'd avoid the whole scene. Church may also be crowded at a time like this, and there a lot of churches but many get snotty and shut their doors, let alone offering dogmatic preaching before the actual mission of God, or what-have-you. God, that got tiring. I'm not going to say a jail should tighten it's belt, but there's no point splurging on green paint if they're using rotten eggs. Jerks.

homepage: homepage: http://https://crab.progresslab.org

contribute to this article

add comment to discussion