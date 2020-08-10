newswire article commentary portland metro actions & protests | imperialism & war I Refreshed my Water Storage Today! e-mail: author: Catnip Menthise-mail: bettersprouts@mail.org The summary formatting never works out. Reading about an Iranian journalist threatened with kidnapping, I thought about water and hydration and realized there was a serious risk that the caps of these containers could be moldy since I don't add bleach. Nonetheless, it's not usually a problem but I thought about Iran as I poured out gallons of delicious Oregon water and rinsed, refreshed and refilled them and looked up her name. I could only find one article, which sort of is a low count for a journalist, but still it was interesting. Appearantly she encouraged people (woman, chiefly) to flout (disregard) the norm in Iran of covering the head or hair as modesty. I totally agree, excepting for bright sunlight under which I would want a hat. But MOREOVER what I was thinking is, coincidence, in MY COUNTRY THE U.S. people at commercial food retailers are telling people to veil or wear masks and it's FUCKING DUMB. Anyway, I have ten gallons of water and a few tablespoons of coffee left so I guess I'm really priviledged.

Apologies for the sarcasm. I am curious what your (her) take on the 'coronavirus' is. It seems to be a misguided educational exercize in literacy by a bunch of kids not quite equipped to handle the free press and internet as seriously as they oughta be, coupled with uncle Sam's misguided children and their emulators 'enforcing' 'treason' 'charges' (which is closer to being the Animal House joke brought to public en masse), and seriously makes me want to do people harm. contribute to this article add comment to discussion