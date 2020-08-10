resources contact about volunteer tv news video radio print questions
portland independent media center  
images audio video

english  espanol 

calendar
pdx tv news
pdx radio
pdx print
pdx video
publish
SPECIAL COVERAGE

regions

topic pages

genres

actions



all action pages >>

resources

global imc
network:


www.indymedia.org
indymedia.org.uk

Working Groups
print
radio
satellite tv

Topics
climate

Africa
canarias
estrecho / madiaq

Asia
beirut
cyprus
india (archive)
istanbul
japan
palestine

Caribbean
puerto rico

Europe: Central
germany
poland
switzerland

Europe: Eastern
bulgaria
russia
ukraine

Europe: Northern
sweden

Europe: Southern
barcelona
italy
portugal

Europe: Western
antwerp
belgium
grenoble
ireland
lille
nantes
netherlands
nice
paris

Europe: UK
bristol
cambridge
leeds (archive)
liverpool
london
manchester (archive)
oxford
scotland
sheffield
south coast

Oceania
aotearoa
melbourne
sydney
tokelau

South America

Brasil
Ecuador
Uruguay
Argentina
cordoba
buenos aires
la plata
mar del plata
rosario
santiago del estero
Qollasuyu (archive)
bolivia
chile sur
valparaiso

Turtle Island

Appalachia
baltimore (archive)
dc
philadelphia
pittsburgh
richmond

Aztlán
las vegas (archive)
los angeles
new mexico
san diego
san francisco bay
santa cruz

Cascadia
british columbia (ca)
portland
olympia
rogue valley
vancouver (ca)

Great Lakes
chicago
columbus
urbana-champaign
minneapolis/st. paul
rochester

Great North Woods
boston
hartford (archive)
nyc
Great Plains
austin

Mexico
chiapas
oaxaca
yucatan

Mississippi Delta
big muddy (so. illinois)
new orleans

Process
fbi/legal updates
mailing lists
documentaion project

why this cities list?
newswire article commentary oregon & cascadia 10.Aug.2020 15:41
actions & protests | alternative media

Are others seeing 'mask required' at stores? This is a bullshit hoax, not law.

author: Wrathful Cloverleaf        e-mail:e-mail: bettersprouts@mail.org
America, I've given you my 8 quarters, too pissed off and lost my twine (theft) to hang up my fucking laundry on a sunny day, which I really think is worth the effort, so much that I used to hang it on a fence outside a laundromat. Because of this neglect, random people showed up to do yardwork and leafblowers and smoke with them, which I really despise...
Black lives matter, corona is beer, corona is a crown, coroner pronounces, and protect your eyes. I'm wondering if EVERYONE is getting fake news-stories, repetitive, and wrong search results, or if many are getting different sets of fakeness. The misuse of the term quarantine and illegal obstruction by formation is causing sickness, paranoia, and obstructing roaming, sight, sound, and actual wellness requiring sunlight, circulating air to kill virii and mold spores (which have been misrepresented as virus, and are a different thing, somewhat causing illness and some seed of curative molds and food). The DoJ relies on children and is abusive, by the way. This ultimately haunts people when they find out that the institution they supported is run by possibly irked adolescents. I'm annoyed at fake newsmedia obstructed the real, and seeing the keywords 'pandemic', 'coronavirus', and sorry excuses for protest. Shit is not showing up in the newsfeed; what gives? Also, (final thought), although 'black lives mattering' is not the only issue black people think about, there is a historic difficulty getting them to have space to speak up at a protest or assembly (and challenge talking happens to anyone in such stress environment) but it is worth having a variety of perspectives, and there is no need to focus on SINGLE issues to get that to happen or make people feel welcome, but I'm probably arguing with a bunch of kids who are stealing my families identity anyway. Also, BLM can stand for bureau of land management and they wear balaclavas not medical masks...

homepage: homepage: http://crab.progresslab.org
phone: phone: (541)829-3464

contribute to this article


Don't Cough On Me 10.Aug.2020 16:57
rAT link

Or I'll kick your butt NO SHIT

contribute to this article

add comment to discussion