newswire article commentary portland metro save the biscuit The approach is wrong author: Troy Prouty* violence is not the answer I'm history protest was a key factor for discussion.



Violence causing harm and damage often led to consequences that differ than desired goals.



When we founded Indymedia in 1998 and 1999. Our goal was to bring a voice to offer discussion in hope of change.. before, during and after the WTO in Seattle.



The one thing we realized from both sides was discussion was important, violence was counter productive.



I have since seen many brothers and sisters dedicated to this cause from our orgin die.



I feel sad, that many of the new movement, feel the unwillingness to discuss but choose a violent path ..



Why I agree you send up against power. I also believe we are better examples by not becoming them. But remaining us.



