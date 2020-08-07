newswire article commentary united states human & civil rights | political theory The Strangest Bedfellow of All author: rAT Politics makes strange bedfellows but this is ridiculous So there's the Lib TV News Maven with her morning guest on MSNBC. Good God! It's MICHAEL CHERTOFF! The CO_AUTHOR of the Patriot Act and R.I.C.O. The guy who gutted The Constitution and made warrant-less searches and phone taps an American reality. The guy who was the head of HOMELAND SECURITY under the Bush regime. A guy deeply involved in the 911 attacks, continuing cover-up and subsequent implementation of federal laws that deny the most basic civil rights embedded in the nation's soul. All in the name of the 911 attacks. So what the hell is he talking about? He's insisting that Trump's plot to eliminate mail-in balloting is a violation of American CIVIL RIGHTS! Of course he's rooting for Biden to win. It will bring back half of the Obama crowd one way or the other, not to mention the Clintons. Chertoff was accepted and feted by both. The fake "killing" of Osama Bin Laden under Obama kept the 9/11 myth alive and well. Listening to Bush's Goebbels blather on about civil rights is really incredible, but so is a President who adores Hitler. If Joe Biden really wants a snowball's chance in hell of winning in November, he'd better stop certified FASCIST MANIACS like this guy from publicly supporting him. There's too much incriminating evidence on line about him to pretend he's some sort of righteous defender of liberty. He's just a potent reminder of what happened on 9/11, and a key player in the transformation of the USA into a nation that could actually make a snake like Trump their leader. Chertoff is not going to inspire any wavering voters to go Democratic. If anything, his prominent presence (Trump hates the Bush and Obama teams equally) will remind more aware voters that the Obama/Biden team wasn't all that devoted to Democracy. And if Biden allows this graveyard ghost to have anything to do with his bid he's going to lose a LOT of votes. You get my drift. Frankenstein might support your campaign, but don't let him take any stages in your name. I miss Bernie already. contribute to this article add comment to discussion