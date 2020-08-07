resources contact about volunteer tv news video radio print questions
portland independent media center  
images audio video

english  espanol 

calendar
pdx tv news
pdx radio
pdx print
pdx video
publish
SPECIAL COVERAGE

regions

topic pages

genres

actions



all action pages >>

resources

global imc
network:


www.indymedia.org
indymedia.org.uk

Working Groups
print
radio
satellite tv

Topics
climate

Africa
canarias
estrecho / madiaq

Asia
beirut
cyprus
india (archive)
istanbul
japan
palestine

Caribbean
puerto rico

Europe: Central
germany
poland
switzerland

Europe: Eastern
bulgaria
russia
ukraine

Europe: Northern
sweden

Europe: Southern
barcelona
italy
portugal

Europe: Western
antwerp
belgium
grenoble
ireland
lille
nantes
netherlands
nice
paris

Europe: UK
bristol
cambridge
leeds (archive)
liverpool
london
manchester (archive)
oxford
scotland
sheffield
south coast

Oceania
aotearoa
melbourne
sydney
tokelau

South America

Brasil
Ecuador
Uruguay
Argentina
cordoba
buenos aires
la plata
mar del plata
rosario
santiago del estero
Qollasuyu (archive)
bolivia
chile sur
valparaiso

Turtle Island

Appalachia
baltimore (archive)
dc
philadelphia
pittsburgh
richmond

Aztlán
las vegas (archive)
los angeles
new mexico
san diego
san francisco bay
santa cruz

Cascadia
british columbia (ca)
portland
olympia
rogue valley
vancouver (ca)

Great Lakes
chicago
columbus
urbana-champaign
minneapolis/st. paul
rochester

Great North Woods
boston
hartford (archive)
nyc
Great Plains
austin

Mexico
chiapas
oaxaca
yucatan

Mississippi Delta
big muddy (so. illinois)
new orleans

Process
fbi/legal updates
mailing lists
documentaion project

why this cities list?
newswire article commentary united states 07.Aug.2020 10:35
human & civil rights | political theory

The Strangest Bedfellow of All

author: rAT
Politics makes strange bedfellows but this is ridiculous
So there's the Lib TV News Maven with her morning guest on MSNBC. Good God! It's MICHAEL CHERTOFF! The CO_AUTHOR of the Patriot Act and R.I.C.O. The guy who gutted The Constitution and made warrant-less searches and phone taps an American reality. The guy who was the head of HOMELAND SECURITY under the Bush regime. A guy deeply involved in the 911 attacks, continuing cover-up and subsequent implementation of federal laws that deny the most basic civil rights embedded in the nation's soul. All in the name of the 911 attacks. So what the hell is he talking about? He's insisting that Trump's plot to eliminate mail-in balloting is a violation of American CIVIL RIGHTS! Of course he's rooting for Biden to win. It will bring back half of the Obama crowd one way or the other, not to mention the Clintons. Chertoff was accepted and feted by both. The fake "killing" of Osama Bin Laden under Obama kept the 9/11 myth alive and well. Listening to Bush's Goebbels blather on about civil rights is really incredible, but so is a President who adores Hitler. If Joe Biden really wants a snowball's chance in hell of winning in November, he'd better stop certified FASCIST MANIACS like this guy from publicly supporting him. There's too much incriminating evidence on line about him to pretend he's some sort of righteous defender of liberty. He's just a potent reminder of what happened on 9/11, and a key player in the transformation of the USA into a nation that could actually make a snake like Trump their leader. Chertoff is not going to inspire any wavering voters to go Democratic. If anything, his prominent presence (Trump hates the Bush and Obama teams equally) will remind more aware voters that the Obama/Biden team wasn't all that devoted to Democracy. And if Biden allows this graveyard ghost to have anything to do with his bid he's going to lose a LOT of votes. You get my drift. Frankenstein might support your campaign, but don't let him take any stages in your name. I miss Bernie already.

contribute to this article

add comment to discussion