newswire article reporting united states 06.Aug.2020 17:53
police / legal

Violence in majority white cities

author: Emily
A comparison of violence in cities with predominantly white population.
What makes a city "safe" is obviously subjective. Here is a list of crime rate per 1000 people in some US cities.

 http://factsareracist.com/fact15.html

"facts" can be deceiving 07.Aug.2020 06:27
Mike Novack link

You have given a perfect example in this.

LEGALLY the towns in that "white" list are "cities" (their form of government) but for where they are, rather small places. And they are also not typical of their general area.

Would you expect a lot of violent crime from atomic scientists, technicians, engineers, etc. << you do know what the biggest facility/employer in Oak Ridge TN is, yes? >>

Would you expect a lot of local violent crime in a "suburban" place where the median home price is more than million dollars << You might have a lot of burglars coming into Ridgefield CT, not robbers, and the locals would be committing "white collar" crime, not violent crime >>

THAT is the real point here. RICH people might be just as law breaking but more typically "white collar" crime. They might be just as likely to get drunk, but in fancy "cocktail lounges", rarely bar fights. They don;t get into fights with their drug dealers because they have docs willing to write them script. These places don't have low violent crime rates because they are white but because they are rich.

Or should I say, there might be a connection. Why don't you find a small majority Black city where the median house is a million bucks and show us te violent crime rate from there? Can't find one? Wonder why, or rather think about how what happened in the 1920's in places like Tulsa and Rosewood meant we would NOT see any places where well off Blacks lived openly.

