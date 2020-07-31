newswire article reporting portland metro human & civil rights | police / legal Testimony on item 633, police oversight charter change - Portland Copwatch e-mail: author: (reposting e-mail) Portland Copwatche-mail: copwatch@portlandcopwatch.org Mayor Wheeler, Commissioner Hardesty, Commissioner Fritz and

Commissioner Eudaly:



When Portland Copwatch was founded in 1992 we set three major goals, one

of which is to promote and monitor an effective system for civilian

oversight of police. There is no question that if fully implemented, the

Charter amendment before you today would create a strong oversight

system. It would, unlike the "Independent" Police Review (IPR), have the

power to compel officers to answer questions, to investigate deadly

force cases, and to decide whether misconduct occurs and to discipline

officers. [...]



It is likely not all of this will be able to go into effect without

changes to state law, the collective bargaining contract, and possibly

federal labor law. These hurdles are acknowledged in the severability

language in the first and last sections of the Amendment.



We hope that the Portland Police Association will not expend energy and

resources to oppose this effort, especially since PPA President

Daryl Turner said that he is willing to have conversations about

transforming the Bureau in light of the ongoing protests for justice. If

they believe in change, the PPA should support stronger oversight and

not make their public image worse by obstructing progress.



On that note, this is a good time to remind the Council that the PPA

contract needs to be changed. Among other things it must allow

independent investigations of deadly force, let someone other than the

police require an officer to answer questions in administrative

investigations, allow those sessions to take place outside of the Police

Bureau, and make it easier for disciplinary decisions to stick.



The amendment recognizes the importance of a civilian oversight board

holding public hearing. We hope this leads to implementation our

long-time proposal of moving the closed-door Police Review Board out in

the open while retaining public hearings on appeals as currently held by

the Citizen Review Committee and City Council.



Other strong elements of the Amendment include highlighting the

importance of affected communities being involved, the restriction

against current and former police being able to sit on the Board, and a

guaranteed funding level. One particular step up from how the current

system works is that if the Board makes a policy recommendation that is

not adopted, City Council can vote to implement such a policy.



We realize that this Charter amendment is just the bare bones onto which

more details will be hung in the future. We're not asking for the

Council to make changes that would slow down this process. We do want to

suggest to you that when the implementing ordinance is designed, Council

should consider what to do if any of the Board's powers, including their

ability to decide on findings of misconduct and to impose discipline,

get severed for legal reasons. It that happens, the implementing

ordinance should give Council the final say, just as the IPR/CRC

ordinance does now for appeals hearings. In New York City and

Minneapolis, their boards have made findings many times that get

ignored.



This next bit is as much for the community to hear as it is for members

of Council. Because it will take some time to establish the ordinance

guiding the Board, select its members, have them hire a Director, and

have that Director hire staff, it will likely be a year or more from

now that this new Board could go into effect. We are encouraged that the

Resolution talks about how the current oversight system is "impacted by

an inadequate ability to collect evidence, interview witnesses, effect

police policies and directives, and include sufficient transparency."

This language acknowledges that the staff at the IPR and the community

volunteers on the Citizen Review Committee aren't deliberately

responsible for the low number of sustained findings and limitations on

complainants to see the investigative files, but that it's an

institutional issue. Therefore we would like to see a commitment by

Council and the Auditor to keep IPR and CRC in place and give them as

much support as possible up until the new system is ready to roll. We

think most people affected by police misconduct would agree we don't

want to revert to a system where complaints are investigated by Internal

Affairs. That system of police investigating themselves is one reason we

find ourselves with demands for change, and for Commissioner Hardesty's

proposal before you.



We also recognize that even if this is fully implemented, there's

no guarantee the system will work 100% the way people in the community

want it to, nor will it necessarily end police brutality, racism and

corruption. But it could be a piece of that transformational change.



PCW is hopeful that our years of experience in attending every

single CRC meeting and our broader knowledge base will allow us to be

part of the design team to help implement the system if it is adopted.



We understand that a lot of the calls for change are to defund and

dismantle the police. Our position at Copwatch has always been that so

long as there are police, we have to find ways to minimize the harm they

are doing to the community and hold them accountable when they do that

harm.



Thank you

dan handelman and other members of

