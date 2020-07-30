resources contact about volunteer tv news video radio print questions
newswire article reporting global 30.Jul.2020 16:52
imperialism & war | media criticism

The Shortwave Report 07/31/20 Listen Globally!

author: Dan Roberts        e-mail:e-mail: outfarpress@saber.net
A weekly 30 minute review of international news and opinion, recorded from a shortwave radio and the internet. With times, frequencies, and websites for listening at home. 3 files- Highest quality broadcast, regular broadcast, and slow-modem streaming. NHK Japan, Spanish National Radio, Radio Havana Cuba, and Radio Deutsche-Welle.
Dear Radio Friend,
This week's show features stories from NHK World Japan, Spanish National Radio, Radio Havana Cuba, and Radio Deutsche-Welle.
 http://www.outfarpress.com/swr200731.mp3
(If you have access to Audioport there is a highest quality version posted up there {33MB}  http://www.audioport.org/index.php?op=producer-info&uid=904&nav=&)

From JAPAN- The Australian government has agreed with the US to take an aggressive attitude against Chinese claims in the South China Sea. Meanwhile the Philippines is backing down from escalating territorial issues with China. Japan is experiencing a surge in Covid cases, and to date 1000 Japanese have died from the disease. At the same time the US death toll has surpassed 150,000, and the number of cases is escalating. Then a perspective on the increasingly violent culture war spreading across the US.

From SPAIN- Alison Hughes reports on how the pandemic is present in war zones, notably Yemen which recently was besieged with a cholera outbreak- medical supplies and personnel, as well as food aid, are in short supply or absent. Weapons and mercenaries continue to flow into Libya through proxy nations more interested in oil and gas than humanitarian aid. Turkey is pursuing seabed development despite other claims in the area, resulting in sanctions and warnings from European nations. Israel has stepped up bombing raids in Syria in a shadow war said to be approved by Washington.

From CUBA- Latin America now has 26% of all Covid cases globally. In Puerto Rico a protest caravan has called for the international airport to shut down all non essential travel. In Honduras protests continue demanding a return of kidnapped Garifuna health and land defenders. In Alaska a long disputed copper and gold mine may move forward and there is opposition to federal Covid relief funds going to fossil fuel companies. There is a call out for indefinite strikes in Bolivia against the third postponement of national elections.

From GERMANY- Some news briefs and then a report on the international development of a nuclear fusion reactor in France.

The latest Shortwave Report (July 31) is up at the website  http://www.outfarpress.com/shortwave.shtml in 3 forms- (new) HIGHEST QUALITY (160kb)(33MB), broadcast quality (13MB), and quickdownload or streaming form (6MB) (28:59) Links at page bottom
(If you have access to Audioport there is a highest quality version posted up there {33MB}  http://www.audioport.org/index.php?op=producer-info&uid=904&nav=&)

PODCAST!!!- feed://www.outfarpress.com/podcast.xml (160kb Highest Quality)


BRAND NEW PODCAST (May 2020) about the history of The Shortwave Report on Humboldt Lighthouse with Nathan Hankes-  https://www.thehumboldtlighthouse.com/the-podcast/ep-75-dan-roberts (Interview follows 30 minute Shortwave Report)

Website Page-
<  http://www.outfarpress.com/shortwave.shtml >
¡FurthuR! Dan Roberts

"I am worried that students will take their obedient place in society and look to become successful cogs in the wheel - let the wheel spin them around as it wants without taking a look at what they're doing. I'm concerned that students not become passive acceptors of the official doctrine that's handed down to them from the White House, the media, textbooks, teachers and preachers."
-- Howard Zinn

Dan Roberts
Shortwave Report-
www.outfarpress.com
YouthSpeaksOut!-
www.youthspeaksout.net

homepage: homepage: http://www.outfarpress.com
phone: phone: PO Box 1162 Willits CA 95490
address: address: PO Box 1162 Willits CA 95490

