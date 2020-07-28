newswire article reposts global corporate dominance | human & civil rights GloboCap Über Alles author: CJ Hopkins, Off-Guardian (repost) Speculation about the "New Normal" So, how are you enjoying the "New Normal" so far? Is it paranoid and totalitarian enough for you? If not ... well, hold on, because it's just getting started. There is plenty more totalitarianism and paranoia still to come.



I know, it feels like forever already, but, in fact, it has only been a few months since GloboCap started rolling out the new official narrative. We're still in the early stages of it. The phase we're in now is kind of like where we were back in February of 2002, a few months after the 9/11 attacks, when everyone was still in shock, the Patriot Act was just a few months old, and the Department of Homeland Security hadn't even been created yet.



You remember how it was back then, when GloboCap was introducing the official "War on Terror" narrative, don't you?



OK, maybe you do and maybe you don't. Maybe you're too young to remember, or you were caught up in the excitement of the moment and weren't paying attention to the details. But some of us remember it clearly.



We remember watching (and futilely protesting) as GloboCap prepared to invade, destabilize, and restructure the entire Middle East, as countries throughout the global capitalist empire implemented "emergency security measures" (which, 18 years later, are still in effect), as the corporate media bombarded us with official propaganda, jacked up The Fear, and otherwise prepared us for the previous "New Normal" ... some of us remember all that clearly.



Personally, I remember listening to a liberal academic on NPR calmly speculating that, just hypothetically, at some point in the not-too-distant future, we might need to sacrifice our principles a bit, and torture some people, to "keep America safe." I recounted this to other Americans at the time, among my many other concerns about where the post-9/11 mass hysteria was heading.



