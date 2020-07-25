resources contact about volunteer tv news video radio print questions
newswire article announcements portland metro 25.Jul.2020 13:36
actions & protests | human & civil rights

THE PROBLEM ISN'T RACISM, IT'S IGNORANCE OF THE U.S. CONSTITUTION (DO IT RIGHT&WIN, PTLD)

author: THE ONLY REAL DEMOCRATS AND REAL REPUBLICANS        e-mail:e-mail: USRecovery@gmail.com
The problem(s), coast to coast, aren't racism; they're grand jury malfunction/sabotage.......DEMAND (IN WRITING) THE PROPER FUNCTION OF YOUR GRAND JURIES, AMERICA, AND LEGALLY-WIN IN 10 DAYS, SUNDAYS EXCEPTED.....THEN, DEMONSTRATE/PROTEST/RIOT, IF NEEDED, TO GET THE DUE-WARRANTS ENFORCED....WASTING EVERYONE'S TIME & MONEY, UNTIL THEN....
THE PROBLEM ISN'T RACISM, IT'S IGNORANCE OF THE U.S. CONSTITUTION!!! {The problem(s), coast to coast, aren't racism; they're grand jury malfunction/sabotage.......DEMAND (IN WRITING) THE PROPER FUNCTION OF YOUR GRAND JURIES, AMERICA, AND LEGALLY-WIN IN 10 DAYS, SUNDAYS EXCEPTED.....THEN, DEMONSTRATE/PROTEST/RIOT, IF NEEDED, TO GET THE DUE-WARRANTS ENFORCED....WASTING EVERYONE'S TIME & MONEY, UNTIL THEN....} RACISM, SEXUAL PREFERENCE, AGE, GENDER, ETC., ARE ALL CRIMINAL DIVERSIONS, BEWARE... ALL ANYONE NEEDS TO DO TO CONSTITUTIONALLY WIN ANY OFFICE IN THE U.S. (STATE, FEDERAL, OR LOCAL), RIGHT NOW, IS TO MAKE 3 FAXES/EMAILS...ONE TO THE OPPOSING CANDIDATE(S) AND ONE TO THE GRAND JURIES (STATE AND FEDERAL)....{SEND ONE TO YOUR STATE'S SECRETARY OF STATE/COMMISSIONER-OF- ELECTIONS AND THE FEC, TOO, FOR BEST RESULTS}... CURRENTLY, YOU NEED ONLY SUPPORT & DEFEND THE U.S. CONSTITUTION (PROPER GRAND JURY FUNCTION, SPECIFICLY, STEP ONE) TO WIN (I.E., UNTIL ALL GRAND JURIES IN THE U.S. ARE WORKING PROPERLY AND DEFAULTS/INDICTMENTS ARE OCCURRING IN 10 DAYS OF PRESENTMENTS OF EVIDENCE/AFFIRMATIONS OF WRONGDOING, AS WELL AS BEING ENFORCED, ASAP)!!! In your original "Demand Petition/Letter", you need only represent that you are "ANNOUNCING YOUR CANDIDACY" and that all other applicants/candidates are "CONSTITUTIONALLY DISQUALIFIED" for failing/refusing to correct this grand jury malfunction/sabotage (at least). You may/should, of course, include these Constitutional Default Warrants for the needed upgrades/correctives, for best results (www.ScientificGrandJuryHandbook.blogspot.com) and cite Article 1, Section 7, Clauses 1-4 of the 1787 U.S. Constitution, as well as "State Legislative Applications" thereof, "CA. Civil Form-100" ("and similar representations in every State"). Since your opponents will legally be unable to preponderably-answer, at all, much less in the 10 days, Sundays excepted, required by law, because they're guilty..... YOU'LL WIN VIA CONSTITUTIONAL DEFAULT.... (AND GRAND JURY WARRANTS WILL HAVE "LEGALLY ISSUED", JUST LIKE THE "DEBT/BILL AUTOMATICLY BECOMES A LAW" IN A1S7C1-4", whether the grand jury did their job properly and made/issued such warrants or not). THEN, YOU'LL ONLY NEED TO GET THESE REPROVABLE WARRANTS ENFORCED TO COLLECT THE PAYCHECKS AND THE DUE-BENEFITS OF THE OFFICE YOU'VE WON...... A GREAT WAY TO START YOUR "POLITICAL CAREER, IF YOU'RE IN COLLEGE OR EVEN JUST TURNED 18, STILL IN HIGH SCHOOL..... More details can be seen at: www.TakeBackYourGovernmentCampaign.blogspot.com and www.GetBackYourVoice.blogspot.com

homepage: homepage: http://www.GetBackYourVoice.blogspot.com

