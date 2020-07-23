resources contact about volunteer tv news video radio print questions
newswire article reporting global 23.Jul.2020 17:29
imperialism & war | media criticism

The Shortwave Report 07/24/20 Listen Globally!

author: Dan Roberts        e-mail:e-mail: outfarpress@saber.net
A weekly 30 minute review of international news and opinion, recorded from a shortwave radio and the internet. With times, frequencies, and websites for listening at home. 3 files- Highest quality broadcast, regular broadcast, and slow-modem streaming. Spanish National Radio, Sputnik Radio, Radio Havana Cuba, and NHK Japan.
Dear Radio Friend,
This week's show features stories from Spanish National Radio, Sputnik Radio, Radio Havana Cuba, and NHK World Japan.
 http://www.outfarpress.com/swr200724.mp3
(If you have access to Audioport there is a highest quality version posted up there {33MB}  http://www.audioport.org/index.php?op=producer-info&uid=904&nav=&)

From SPAIN- Alison Hughes reports on the relationship between the 2010 financial crisis and the current pandemic induced economic crisis. Yanis Varoufakis, the former Greek Finance Minister, describes how Greece never recovered from the original crisis, and the fallout from a stalled economy compounds the problem. He also explains that what the EU needs now is a Green New Deal using existing savings, but since the banks are flourishing without green energy.

From RUSSIA- Afshin Rattansi spoke with Greg Palast about his new book, "How Trump Stole 2020." Palast explains how tricks related to direct mailing and the removal of tens of millions of Americans from voter rolls is changing the outcomes of elections, how Republicans are engaged in voter suppression against African-American voters, (and how that changed the 2016 election), and why the mass mail-in ballot voting method could mean Trump winning in 2020.

From CUBA- The government of Guyana has refused the US request to broadcast anti-government radio programming, sometimes called propaganda, at its neighbor Venezuela. The national electoral council of Ecuador has suspended four political movements, including the one headed by former President Rafael Correa. A UN human rights expert says that the Israeli regime must end its collective punishment against Palestinians, most evident in its siege of the Gaza Strip.

From JAPAN- The relationship between the US and China is rapidly getting worse, with Secretary of State Pompeo calling for a global coalition to counter what he calls a threat posed by the Chinese Communist Party. In the US, the deployment of federal troops into cities disrupted by protests against police brutality and for Black Lives Matter has shocked global media- they report that it sounds like tyranny, though some say it is just part of the presidential campaign by Donald Trump.

The latest Shortwave Report (July 24) is up at the website  http://www.outfarpress.com/shortwave.shtml in 3 forms- (new) HIGHEST QUALITY (160kb)(33MB), broadcast quality (13MB), and quickdownload or streaming form (6MB) (28:59) Links at page bottom
PODCAST!!!- feed://www.outfarpress.com/podcast.xml (160kb Highest Quality)

PODCAST!!!- feed://www.outfarpress.com/podcast.xml (160kb Highest Quality)


BRAND NEW PODCAST (May 2020) about the history of The Shortwave Report on Humboldt Lighthouse with Nathan Hankes-  https://www.thehumboldtlighthouse.com/the-podcast/ep-75-dan-roberts (Interview follows 30 minute Shortwave Report)

Website Page-
<  http://www.outfarpress.com/shortwave.shtml >
¡FurthuR! Dan Roberts

"None are more hopelessly enslaved than those who falsely believe they are free."
-- Goethe

Dan Roberts
Shortwave Report-
www.outfarpress.com
YouthSpeaksOut!-
www.youthspeaksout.net

homepage: homepage: http://www.outfarpress.com
phone: phone: PO Box 1162 Willits CA 95490
address: address: PO Box 1162 Willits CA 95490

