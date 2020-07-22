newswire article commentary united states corporate dominance | political theory America Descends Into Fascism: Trump's SS Blitzkrieg On Democracy author: rAT Federal Gestapo troops with no identification rain terror on pandemic stricken cities The sight of those overweight jack-booted extras from a Steven Segal flop firing automatic rifles (yes- plastic bullets can KILL) brings to mind only one thing: The invasions of Eastern Europe by Nazi troops jacked up on government speed, brainwashed and possessed by implanted demons courtesy of the devils running the Homeland Security Wermacht. Trump wants to instigate violence just so he can make campaign TV ads out of it all and prove to voters that things are out of hand thanks to Democrats. These social misfits are literally trying to beat people to death. They gassed and beat the freakin' Wall Of Moms ferChrissakes. They beat a Navy veteran who just wanted to ask a question with a baseball bat sized "night stick" unmercifully. It's gone viral. Their motto seems to be "No Lives Matter". This is what fascism looks like. It's the complete corporate dominance of every aspect of daily life. From war to peace. Solely blaming Trump and the GOP for the virus resurgence doesn't put the blame where it really belongs. There are currently a dozen automotive TV ads that implore the public to get back outside and have an awesome summer doing all the great summer stuff in your new Mazda/Toyota/Chevy/Ford/Tesla etc. Most of the actors have no masks either. Let's not forget Applebee's and dozens of other reheated food emporiums beseeching the viewer to "get back out and have some fun!". Freaking DISNEYLAND is open! Trump and his asshole buddies in the Senate are just the Greek Chorus for Wall Street's unending, overwhelming push to reopen the economy come hell or high water. The billionaires that control the whole sorry mess only see the American people as slaves on their plantation. Virus? What virus? Give them some Molasses. The deaths of millions (we'll get there yet) mean nothing to the cold blooded racist maniacs planning our dark future. Everything about these Federal forces being deployed in Portland, Chicago, and God only knows where else is completely ILLEGAL under The Constitution. Posse Comitatus and all that. This isn't Chile under Pinochet. That may be the next step- mass detention in stadiums. Firing squads in the wings? Don't laugh. These clowns WANT to shoot us. If you live in a city with a Democratic mayor, don't be shocked when these goose-stepping perverts start assaulting your neighborhood. Is Trump trying to initiate a Civil War? He seems to be on this path in order to alarm his base just enough to squeak by in November. To him it's just theater- a deadly ploy to paint a picture alarming enough to motivate his crazy following and hopefully convince the wavering that Biden will just bring more chaos and rioting if sworn in. Trump & Co. are already setting the stage for not leaving office even if Biden does win. "Illegal Voters" is the battle cry here. They're trying to say now that 3 million voted illegally in 2016. For Clinton of course. Just happens to be the margin she actually won by too. What a "coincidence". Of course it's a bald faced lie. Like everything else that comes out of their crooked little mouths. They'll have to "drag him out" of the White House with those same troops. Funny how all the far right militia types have nothing to say about the domestic "Red Dawn" being foisted upon America by the redheaded porn-billed wonder. Those same jack-booted thugs you are always complaining about take a knee to none other that your "hero" Trump. Those insane troops will turn upon you guys too in the end. Think Trump really cares about FREEDOM and the CONSTITUTION? Those aren't the dreaded United Nations troops out there shooting kids and gassing mothers. The problem with staging a fake civil war is that it can easily lead into a REAL WAR. Which is pretty much what happened in 1861. contribute to this article add comment to discussion