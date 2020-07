newswire article reporting portland metro police / legal What Commissioner Hardesty Said Today author: Emily Portland City Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty probably crossed the line This is what she said today without offering any proof.



"I want people to know I do not believe that there are any protesters in Portland that are starting fires, that are creating chaos. I absolutely believe that it is police action and they sending saboteurs and provocateurs into peaceful crowds so that they can justify their inhumane treatment of people who are standing up for their right."