feature article reporting portland metro government | police / legal Federal Agents and JBLM Military Personnel Snatching People Off The Streets of Portland Federal law enforcement officers, in unmarked vehicles, have been using information provided by the Joint Base Lewis-McChord Protection Division Anti-Terrorism Office to drive around downtown Portland and snatch protesters off the streets since at least July 14. The tactic appears to be another escalation in federal force deployed on Portland city streets, as federal law enforcement and JBLM military personnel have said they plan to "quell" nightly protests outside the federal courthouse and Multnomah County Justice Center that have lasted for more than six weeks. read more>>