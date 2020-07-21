resources contact about volunteer tv news video radio print questions
portland independent media center  
images audio video

english  espanol 

calendar
pdx tv news
pdx radio
pdx print
pdx video
publish
SPECIAL COVERAGE

regions

topic pages

genres

actions



all action pages >>

resources

global imc
network:


www.indymedia.org
indymedia.org.uk

Working Groups
print
radio
satellite tv

Topics
climate

Africa
canarias
estrecho / madiaq

Asia
beirut
cyprus
india (archive)
istanbul
japan
palestine

Caribbean
puerto rico

Europe: Central
germany
poland
switzerland

Europe: Eastern
bulgaria
russia
ukraine

Europe: Northern
sweden

Europe: Southern
barcelona
italy
portugal

Europe: Western
antwerp
belgium
grenoble
ireland
lille
nantes
netherlands
nice
paris

Europe: UK
bristol
cambridge
leeds (archive)
liverpool
london
manchester (archive)
oxford
scotland
sheffield
south coast

Oceania
aotearoa
melbourne
sydney
tokelau

South America

Brasil
Ecuador
Uruguay
Argentina
cordoba
buenos aires
la plata
mar del plata
rosario
santiago del estero
Qollasuyu (archive)
bolivia
chile sur
valparaiso

Turtle Island

Appalachia
baltimore (archive)
dc
philadelphia
pittsburgh
richmond

Aztlán
las vegas (archive)
los angeles
new mexico
san diego
san francisco bay
santa cruz

Cascadia
british columbia (ca)
portland
olympia
rogue valley
vancouver (ca)

Great Lakes
chicago
columbus
urbana-champaign
minneapolis/st. paul
rochester

Great North Woods
boston
hartford (archive)
nyc
Great Plains
austin

Mexico
chiapas
oaxaca
yucatan

Mississippi Delta
big muddy (so. illinois)
new orleans

Process
fbi/legal updates
mailing lists
documentaion project

why this cities list?
newswire article announcements united states 21.Jul.2020 19:37
genetic engineering | imperialism & war

The Masks are the Sickness

author: Tracy Mapes
Covid 19 Mandatory Mask Order Spikes Out Break as People who go for Respiratory Ailments are sucked into the Medial Community and Certain Death. The most Dangerous Place on Earth is the Hospital.
Mask Caused Disease Opens the Door to Serious Infections like MRSA, and have Symptoms that Mirror Covid 19 Symptoms.

Symptoms of Halitosis

A white coating on the tongue especially at the back of the tongue.
Dry mouth.
Build up around teeth.
Post-nasal drip, or mucous.
Morning bad breath and a burning tongue.
Thick saliva and a constant need to clear your throat.
Constant sour, bitter metallic taste.

Symptoms of Dry Mouth

Sores in the mouth; sores or split skin at the corners of the mouth; cracked lips

A dry feeling in the throat

A burning or tingling sensation in the mouth and especially on the tongue

A dry, red, raw tongue

Problems speaking or trouble tasting, chewing, and swallowing

Hoarseness, dry nasal passages, sore throat

Bad breath

Symptoms of bacterial pharyngitis may include:

fever
pain with swallowing
headache
body aches
red throat
enlarged tonsils with white spots
tender, swollen glands (lymph nodes) in the front of your neck
nausea

Your body needs oxygen to work properly, so if your oxygen levels are too low, your body may not work the way it is supposed to. In addition to difficulty breathing, you can experience confusion, dizziness, chest pain, headache, rapid breathing and a racing heart.


-----------------------------

Symptoms COVID-19:

Symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus.

Fever or chills
Cough
Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
Fatigue
Muscle or body aches
Headache
New loss of taste or smell
Sore throat
Congestion or runny nose
Nausea or vomiting
Diarrhea

contribute to this article

add comment to discussion