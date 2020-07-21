The Masks are the Sickness

|
Mask Caused Disease Opens the Door to Serious Infections like MRSA, and have Symptoms that Mirror Covid 19 Symptoms.
Symptoms of Halitosis
A white coating on the tongue especially at the back of the tongue.
Dry mouth.
Build up around teeth.
Post-nasal drip, or mucous.
Morning bad breath and a burning tongue.
Thick saliva and a constant need to clear your throat.
Constant sour, bitter metallic taste.
Symptoms of Dry Mouth
Sores in the mouth; sores or split skin at the corners of the mouth; cracked lips
A dry feeling in the throat
A burning or tingling sensation in the mouth and especially on the tongue
A dry, red, raw tongue
Problems speaking or trouble tasting, chewing, and swallowing
Hoarseness, dry nasal passages, sore throat
Bad breath
Symptoms of bacterial pharyngitis may include:
fever
pain with swallowing
headache
body aches
red throat
enlarged tonsils with white spots
tender, swollen glands (lymph nodes) in the front of your neck
nausea
Your body needs oxygen to work properly, so if your oxygen levels are too low, your body may not work the way it is supposed to. In addition to difficulty breathing, you can experience confusion, dizziness, chest pain, headache, rapid breathing and a racing heart.
-----------------------------
Symptoms COVID-19:
Symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus.
Fever or chills
Cough
Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
Fatigue
Muscle or body aches
Headache
New loss of taste or smell
Sore throat
Congestion or runny nose
Nausea or vomiting
Diarrhea