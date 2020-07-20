newswire article reporting global actions & protests | human & civil rights Nineteen years ago Carlo Giuliani died during the No Global protests author: Almost Killed in Genoa - Antifa Italy. 19 years have passed since 2001. They are long, considering the life of a man. 19 years ago, we went from the lira to the euro. The twin towers were still intact. There was no pandemic, bird flu was still two years away. 19 years ago there were those who were still to be born, or instead had just been born. Who had just started school and now works. It is a few years, however, in the history of a country like ours, which still has to deal with the chilling events of the 2001 G8 in Genoa: from the death of Carlo Giuliani, a young protester of the No Global movement, to the facts of the Diaz school and Bolzaneto, where law enforcement agencies implemented "the most serious suspension of democratic rights in a western country after World War II," according to Amnesty International.



"You eight, we 6 billion"



So said the slogan of the No Global Movement in Italy in the early 2000s, which revealed the clear opposition to the G8 that would be held in Genoa in July. Born in 1997 in the United States, the No Global movement is expanding wildly in all western countries. The protesters of the movement were all guided by the same ideas of Climate Change, anti-globalisation, freedom and social justice. Their adversity towards capitalism and consumerism was clear, a system which according to activists does not coincide with the rights of the people, of the community. In Italy the dispute arose in March 2001, precisely in Naples, in the disputes over the "technological gap". There will be violent clashes, which take police forces off guard, poorly organized for the eventuality. The G8 in Genoa is only a few months away, already announced for a couple of years.



In the Ligurian capital, the No Global responds on behalf of the Genoa Social Forum, a coordination that led numerous social realities, from student organizations to workers' unions, national but also international. The tension towards the demonstrations against the G8 begins to take hold already from June: the fear of confrontations grows, "the dead run away" we feel around. The protesters, partly of a pacifist soul, and in another more radical and violent part - like the white suits and the black blocks - are painted as guerrillas. The government, which at the time was center-left, spoke of catapults, bombs, poisoned balloons. Almost as if to seek an excuse for the complete militarization of the city of Genoa, which will find itself divided, overnight, into areas. La rossa, on the coast, inaccessible. On the other hand, the spokesman of the Genova Social Forum and future European parliamentarian, Vittorio Agnoletto, reiterated that what was being organized was completely peaceful. And so it will be.



Carlo Giuliani



On the day of July 19 in the city of Genoa many events take place. There will be a concert attended by 99 Posse and Manu Chao, while tens of thousands of boys and girls parade through the streets. The tension seems to have vanished. It is only the next day, on Friday 20th, that violent clashes develop across the city starting in the morning. Law enforcement officers begin to load the marches, violently beating protesters, whether young or old, but also journalists who filmed the scenes of violence.



In the late afternoon, in Via Tolemaide, the carabinieri attack an authorized procession: the activists who saw themselves pushed by thousands of people behind look for an escape route to the police cordon, and free themselves behind a platoon of carabinieri in retreat. Together with that platoon two defenders (jeep trucks) of the carabinieri. While one car is released, the other remains "blocked" by a garbage bin, in the center of Piazza Alimonda, and is surrounded by demonstrators. On the jeep is Mario Placanica, an auxiliary carabiniere, who points a gun towards the rear of the car, at man height. Two shots are fired, towards a boy who had just made to raise an empty fire extinguisher. They hit him in the face, but they don't kill him instantly.



The protester is Carlo Giuliani, Genoese, 23 years old and already father of a little girl. That day he had the choice to go to the beach but he chooses to participate in the demonstrations against the G8. He falls to the ground, and the protesters scream at the carabiniere. Only now does the vehicle move the rubbish bin that until recently blocked it, but it reverses by squeezing Carlo's body, who is swept over the belly twice. Afterwards, the carabinieri - who until then had watched without intervening - surround the boy, without letting even the eye of the cameras pass. Medical aid is slow to arrive, and those who want to help are rejected several times. A bloody stone appears next to his head, while what he had in his pockets is lying on the asphalt. Carlo dies at 5.27 pm.



Diaz and Bolzaneto: torture against demonstrators



The next day, police violence continues, affecting both the violent and the more peaceful sides of the protesters. The blows of the batons, against the boys with their hands raised and painted white. But it is on the evening of July 21st that violence occurs second only to the death of Carlo Giuliani: law enforcement officers enter the Diaz school, where protesters who they believe are black block sleeping. It will be a carnage: more than 60 injured, one of whom is in a coma. The movie DIAZ: Don't Clean Up This Blood has become famous. During 2012, 25 Italian police commanders are convicted for Torture, Human rights abuse, planting false evidence, destroying evidence, false arrest and false statement. In 2015, the European Court of Human Rights punished the Italian state for violating the European Convention for the Protection of Human Rights, in particular as regards torture offenses.



In Bolzaneto equally horrible events took place following the demonstrations of the G8 summit in Genoa: the demonstrators stopped and arrested during the demonstrations in Genoa were brought, in part, to the Bolzaneto barracks. In the days in which they remained in this barracks the boys reported physical and verbal violence. Rains of batons along the corridors, threats of rape, fingers spread apart until the flesh is torn. These are some of the tortures practiced by the police, who sing "1, 2, 3, Viva Pinochet, 4, 5, 6, death to the Jews, 7, 8, 9, the little black man does not move" together with Faccetta Nera. In 2013, 40 Carabinieri, state police and prison guards plus 3 doctors are convicted of torture and human rights abuse. In 2017, the European Court of Human Rights ruled that acts of law enforcement are torture. For Carlo Giuliani, however, there was no justice: Placanica was acquitted of self-defense murder charges. In 2018, the prosecutor of the trial for the G8 in Genoa and the facts of the Diaz school said: "Our torturers, or rather who covered the torturers, are at the top of the police". And indeed it is so, because there are those who have made a career after Diaz.



Ultimately more police are convicted in the G8 trials than any other police trial in history. A total of 65 which includes high ranking commanders.



«The death of my son is one of the greatest injustices in our country» to speak is the father of Carlo Giuliani, who continues: «Looking ahead, knowing that you can't go forward alone, but being able to tow, to recover a driving ability and not in the sense of "I am stronger", but in the sense of spreading ideas of justice and the ability to understand things, face problems and solve them. This is the message of that movement that should be taken up again, in my opinion ». 19 years after the protests against the G8 in Genoa, the words of Carlo's father are more current than ever: they speak of love, that of a boy who risks - and pays - with his life for his own ideals of justice, who prefers the struggle for a different world to a carefree day at the beach. Those struggles that have pushed thousands of young people to take to the streets even at the cost of their lives are still valid. To them, now an even harsher complaint must be added towards the repression and abuse of the police forces who, in defense of a state for a few, every year do nothing but reap new innocent victims. So that there are no more Carlo. Innocent victim of the state. contribute to this article add comment to discussion