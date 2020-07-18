newswire article commentary global anti-racism | human & civil rights Defeating COVID Hysteria as We Win the War to Optimize Our Wellbeing Collectively as a Spe author: SQNology PF Cambiaso1. to every action there is an equal and opposite reaction--those of us who survive and continue to foster the ideals of holistically and archetypally viable ways (ideally moneyfree, anarchoprimitivist and oceanfidelic) will emerge stronger and fitter than ever before and stand a very good chance of winning the fight to optimize our wellbeing collectively as a species and individually in the best, most holistic, and most hedonistic ways. Defeating COVID Hysteria as We Win the War to Optimize Our Wellbeing Collectively as a Species and Individually in the Best Way.



"the cure is culled from ecstasy"



"[attracted to rebellion activities which seem to have no meaning]" Morrison



Also "war" lyrics from Marley



We are trapped in a war that no average person would have ever desired or imagined. Fauci and the purveyors of death were not satisfied with the destabilizing effects of the so called HIV epidemic. Yes, as of July 2020, the entire world has emerged as a crippled mess due to COVID 19. In fact, I am almost certain that we are at least on the verge of a full blown preorchestrated shift in cultures (especially cultural norms--proofs are already evident: no more handshakes, no more conversations or friendly interactions with strangers, and a pervasively paranoid collective psychology), world views, and paradigms and that said already devastatingly tragic development stems from the horrible machinations of malevolent actors--including Anthony Fauci.



To arrive at the sine qua non intent of their plans: a worldwide (particularly in large urban population centers) autocratically controlled (add disconnected and politically apathetic--perhaps we need to organize more? yeah, let's definitely Unite, Rebel, Resist, and Win in the best way) status quo of billions of slaves. What are the most desirable traits in these current and future slaves, per the emerging proofs from the COVID hysteria era?



Mainly racially / phenotypically uniform*, docile, lazy, sedentary (classic videogame addicted loser caricature), fat / unhealthy (counterintuitive at first but upon further analysis it makes perfect sense to have large numbers of relatively expendable slaves with chronic health problems as it guarantees that they will not be threats physically in some sort of mass insurrection; they will guarantee profits for the multinational pharmaceutical companies; and they will be depressed and thus per Jennifer of Harvard will constantly spend money frivolously further bolstering capitalism [address how takeout food / delivery economy will come to probably dominate capitalism]), boring, incels (particularly important to have easily controlled males who masturbate and ejaculate to point of depraved exhaustion) or no casual sex (ie only sex with a long term committed partner--which may seem ideal to many but is a very easy way to guarantee conformity, and becomes particularly oppressive when almost legally mandated as is the case literally in many developed countries currently which have banned interactions that violate social distancing, especially during periods of quarantine with even prison as a punitive measure [cite recent case in Australia with man who snuck out to have sex with his girlfriend]), addicted to drugs / highly sedated, constantly stressed (especially due to guaranteed ongoing financial problems in most countries since COVID, perhaps with some exception for Spain and others with Universal Basic Income--speaking of employment / income, arguably a lucky few currently have or will have stable at home jobs), and little to no international travel (obviously key in maintaining any major autocratic status quo and minimizing any potentially dangerous spread of alternate ideas, cultures, and standards e.g. the clearly better ways of the Netherlands).



Perhaps the most damning proof of the brutal extent of this plan** is that the powers that be (including racist psychopathic Fauci and others) have willingly sacrificed trillion dollar travel, hospitality and tourist industries (and innumerable linked ones) to establish a new paradigm of the aforementioned plan to have slaves who travel minimally (especially internationally).



*(so white in America-- hence the need to euthanize large numbers of black and Hispanic people in COVID concentration camp hospital settings--and Europe, Asians of traditional subgroups in various geographical areas in Asia, and black people in Africa / the Caribbean--in fact being from the Caribbean originally helps me to realize that it is arguably the only region of the world in which indigenous, black and Hispanic people have any reasonable chance of surviving this goddamned COVID pandemic era with any hope of maintaining and or improving our wellbeing in internationally viable / competitive ways, akin to the Netherlands standard).



**[currently at least projected to require 2 years of continued mass experimentation with policies and even mass vaccination schemes--almost too easy to see where this is headed and for a virus that most of our immune systems can kill / render harmless with daily doses of coconut oil (per work of Doctor Thormar et al), a healthy diet (including vitamins and minerals) and lifestyle with sufficient amounts of outdoor exercise and sunlight]



As clearly depressing as this all is, there is still hope--if only in our common humanity and more dynamically in practicing moneyfree rebellious living with our greatest and most fecund cures culled from the ecstasy of interacting in healthy and dynamic spaces, including outdoors at beaches and in the sea. So let's stand up to these brutal attacks, even if we have to accept that we are a desperately doomed forlorn hope, lets do so (cite claude McKay poem about / with lines about fighting back) AND we can do so while enjoying the sharpest pleasures (cite dostoevsky) and revel in the scientifically proven guarantee (truth) that per the 3rd law of motion£--to every action there is an equal and opposite reaction--those of us who survive and continue to foster the ideals of holistically and archetypally viable ways (ideally moneyfree, anarchoprimitivist and oceanfidelic) will emerge stronger and fitter than ever before and stand a very good chance of winning the fight to optimize our wellbeing collectively as a species and individually in the best, most holistic, and most hedonistic ways. contribute to this article add comment to discussion