newswire article announcements global corporate dominance | genetic engineering President of Ghana reads leaked Rockerfeller Foundation Report on game plan for Covid19 e-mail: author: President of Ghanae-mail: chuckfall@yahoo.com President of Ghana reads excerpts of report issued by Rockerfeller Foundation that reveals plan for Covid19 outbreak; raises questions about origins of SARS Cov2 and implication that the world is being played by Big Pharma in collusion with Bill Gates et al; President of Ghana sounds like a reasonable guy and is shocked by what he is sharing. Here is the link to the video of the President of Ghana reading an operational manual for Covid19 outbreak from the Rockerfeller Foundation.



https://videos.utahgunexchange.com/watch/president-of-ghana-reads-rockefeller-agenda-for-covid-chilling_i1sBffGUXJpmpRd.html?fbclid=IwAR0Hj0s5LY3aKBBKe0lAGOp1s1WCzRl8977FzoYtQr7ZaYa09_DuEtyBWNQ contribute to this article add comment to discussion