newswire article reporting global 09.Jul.2020 16:49
health | media criticism

The Shortwave Report 07/10/20 Listen Globally!

author: Dan Roberts        e-mail:e-mail: outfarpress@saber.net
A weekly 30 minute review of international news and opinion, recorded from a shortwave radio and the internet. With times, frequencies, and websites for listening at home. 3 files- Highest quality broadcast, regular broadcast, and slow-modem streaming. Spanish National Radio, NHK Japan, Radio Deutsche-Welle, Radio Havana Cuba, and Sputnik Radio.
Dear Radio Friend,
This week's show features stories from Spanish National Radio, NHK World Japan, Radio Deutsche-Welle, Radio Havana Cuba, and Sputnik Radio.
 http://www.outfarpress.com/swr200710.mp3
(If you have access to Audioport there is a highest quality version posted up there {33MB}  http://www.audioport.org/index.php?op=producer-info&uid=904&nav=&)

From SPAIN- Alison Hughes reports that the Director of the WHO critiqued countries that were not taking comprehensive approach to the spread of Covid-19. Spain completed a nationwide antibody study to determine if Covid immunity is long lasting. A report on Spanish weapons sales over the past 15 years was published.

From JAPAN- The past week has seen record rainfall in much of Japan, as a result of global warming. In the US, Covid cases are surging across the sunbelt, stimulated by public gatherings.

From GERMANY- First some brief Covid news from around the globe. In Mexico newly discovered bone fragments cast doubt on the official story of the 43 students who were disappeared by police in 2014.

From CUBA- The Cuban ambassador to the US criticized American news coverage for repeating what the biased State Department says and programs as official leaks. On Sunday Brazilian President Bolsonaro vetoed the mandatory wearing of face masks to prevent the pandemic spread. On Tuesday he tested positive for the corona virus. 320 Latin American leaders have signed a statement calling for the imposition of sanctions against Israel over its plans to annex large parts of Occupied Palestine. A senior Human Rights investigator at the UN says the US assassination of Iranian General Souleimani was a violation of international law.

From RUSSIA- On his program Going Underground Afshin Rattansi spoke with Prof. Clifford Stott, a UK government adviser on group behavior. He discusses the psychology behind recent mass protests and riots, how the coronavirus has amplified inequality in the minds of people, and how different policing responses against different racial groups fosters distrust and discontent.

The latest Shortwave Report (July 10) is up at the website  http://www.outfarpress.com/shortwave.shtml in 3 forms- (new) HIGHEST QUALITY (160kb)(33MB), broadcast quality (13MB), and quickdownload or streaming form (6MB) (28:59) Links at page bottom
(If you have access to Audioport there is a highest quality version posted up there {33MB}  http://www.audioport.org/index.php?op=producer-info&uid=904&nav=&)

PODCAST!!!- feed://www.outfarpress.com/podcast.xml (160kb Highest Quality)


BRAND NEW PODCAST (May 2020) about the history of The Shortwave Report on Humboldt Lighthouse with Nathan Hankes-  https://www.thehumboldtlighthouse.com/the-podcast/ep-75-dan-roberts (Interview follows 30 minute Shortwave Report)

Website Page-
<  http://www.outfarpress.com/shortwave.shtml >
¡FurthuR! Dan Roberts

"You're not supposed to be so blind with patriotism that you can't face reality. Wrong is wrong no matter who does it or who says it."
-- Malcolm X

Dan Roberts
Shortwave Report-
www.outfarpress.com
YouthSpeaksOut!-
www.youthspeaksout.net

homepage: homepage: http://www.outfarpress.com
phone: phone: PO Box 1162 Willits CA 95490
address: address: PO Box 1162 Willits CA 95490

contribute to this article

add comment to discussion