newswire article reporting global health | media criticism The Shortwave Report 07/10/20 Listen Globally! e-mail: author: Dan Robertse-mail: outfarpress@saber.net A weekly 30 minute review of international news and opinion, recorded from a shortwave radio and the internet. With times, frequencies, and websites for listening at home. 3 files- Highest quality broadcast, regular broadcast, and slow-modem streaming. Spanish National Radio, NHK Japan, Radio Deutsche-Welle, Radio Havana Cuba, and Sputnik Radio. Dear Radio Friend,

This week's show features stories from Spanish National Radio, NHK World Japan, Radio Deutsche-Welle, Radio Havana Cuba, and Sputnik Radio.

From SPAIN- Alison Hughes reports that the Director of the WHO critiqued countries that were not taking comprehensive approach to the spread of Covid-19. Spain completed a nationwide antibody study to determine if Covid immunity is long lasting. A report on Spanish weapons sales over the past 15 years was published.



From JAPAN- The past week has seen record rainfall in much of Japan, as a result of global warming. In the US, Covid cases are surging across the sunbelt, stimulated by public gatherings.



From GERMANY- First some brief Covid news from around the globe. In Mexico newly discovered bone fragments cast doubt on the official story of the 43 students who were disappeared by police in 2014.



From CUBA- The Cuban ambassador to the US criticized American news coverage for repeating what the biased State Department says and programs as official leaks. On Sunday Brazilian President Bolsonaro vetoed the mandatory wearing of face masks to prevent the pandemic spread. On Tuesday he tested positive for the corona virus. 320 Latin American leaders have signed a statement calling for the imposition of sanctions against Israel over its plans to annex large parts of Occupied Palestine. A senior Human Rights investigator at the UN says the US assassination of Iranian General Souleimani was a violation of international law.



From RUSSIA- On his program Going Underground Afshin Rattansi spoke with Prof. Clifford Stott, a UK government adviser on group behavior. He discusses the psychology behind recent mass protests and riots, how the coronavirus has amplified inequality in the minds of people, and how different policing responses against different racial groups fosters distrust and discontent.



