newswire article commentary global forest defense | homelessness Memo real to Haywood.. happy 4th... eighth Err author: Enso m. Iack The man was a hero selfless to kin yet oft forgotten. Still though, as my recall returns at funny times I think of him in need with notta, asking me for help & the problem that others mixed us two up. Bad news also because we look rather different and both assailed grudged ex-es or lame Paparazzi uncooler thannMarcello, Comes back funny times as also other folks troubled by pay or demons swarm and I think of the news, like he did, does; we both are literate and....

I realize I wish I had a sip of wine; and this, means likely he has not had a glass of his own wine save the bottle. Upwardly mobile hm: Afro-American versus Black Culture & Highly Educated could be better buds. What hides in your fro? My own brown beard conceals avwhite joint but some day they will match color and it may not matter but to our common enema s childhood asthma, blunt objects and (dead) prez... I wish my family could get closer, wish the news was reel, wish my ear quit hurt, but at least some recall of mind returns. Damn, that was challenging and not as useful as I hoped a memoir could be. Land ho



someone did get me a cold one for my new year run and handed one in mutual aid on Independence day for a thieved square of cacoa. style? And I remember names of some ghosts but not jonesin' to have The Party here....

not a brass tack

not one red cent black stick dry eye



&&& sadly wear a shoe and miss the elephants tomb... yrs, not the juice, the sea monster...contribute to American Friends Service Committe contribute to this article add comment to discussion