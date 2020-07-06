newswire article announcements united states imperialism & war | media criticism Don't Be A Lab Rat! e-mail: author: Tracy Mapese-mail: news1st@hotmail.com So? ... After Jody Paulson posted a video about the President of Ghana disputing the legitimacy of the Covid Planned "Demic", I also watched the video that a State Representative had created using an Oxygen Sensor to prove a significant reduction while using a Covid Mask. This sent me to research the AQI ( Air Quality Index) as it relates to Covid 19, and what I found was Literally the Smoking Gun of this Global Implementation of AGENDA 21 and AGENDA 2030 Goals of Global Sustainability.



The Reports generated immediately after each Cities "LOCKDOWN" for a 3 Week Period matches the World Health Organizations Study of Human Generated Particulate Matter of 2.5 PPM. As Each City is Locked Down, and Re-Opened, a Report is Generated to Compare Reductions in Human Generated Pariculate, for 2016, 2017, 2018 and 2019 to the 2020 Coid Lock Down Response.



My original protest action was a response purely to the ludicrous and overblown measures being taken to avert the impact of half the Lethality on the West Nile Virus. This whole thing Stinks of WHO World Health Organization decision, along with 178 Countries in 2015 to implement these so called "Sustainability Measures"



When Other People decide to End Poverty and Global Suffering through Genocide, Food Scarcity, and the Destruction of Commerce, WHO are the Real Nazi's?



STOP! THE COVID LIE!

PSA produced by Tracy Mapes

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YFeTtWQGV30









