newswire article announcements united states 06.Jul.2020 14:55
imperialism & war | media criticism

Don't Be A Lab Rat!

author: Tracy Mapes        e-mail:e-mail: news1st@hotmail.com
So? ... After Jody Paulson posted a video about the President of Ghana disputing the legitimacy of the Covid Planned "Demic", I also watched the video that a State Representative had created using an Oxygen Sensor to prove a significant reduction while using a Covid Mask. This sent me to research the AQI ( Air Quality Index) as it relates to Covid 19, and what I found was Literally the Smoking Gun of this Global Implementation of AGENDA 21 and AGENDA 2030 Goals of Global Sustainability.

The Reports generated immediately after each Cities "LOCKDOWN" for a 3 Week Period matches the World Health Organizations Study of Human Generated Particulate Matter of 2.5 PPM. As Each City is Locked Down, and Re-Opened, a Report is Generated to Compare Reductions in Human Generated Pariculate, for 2016, 2017, 2018 and 2019 to the 2020 Coid Lock Down Response.

With the Additional Closures of any Social Gatherings, at Schools, Restaurants, Bars, Theaters, and Gyms, along with the 6 Foot Social Distancing Requirements by Government, One can only Logically Assume that Procreation is being Limited by the elimination of legal Social Interaction.
"Mini" Protest
 Message to Gavin Newsom
Message to Gavin Newsom
 As the World Changed
As the World Changed
BLM?
BLM?
 Where Have All the Medics Gone? Long Time Passing ...
Where Have All the Medics Gone? Long Time Passing ...
 Fuck You! Government!
Fuck You! Government!
My original protest action was a response purely to the ludicrous and overblown measures being taken to avert the impact of half the Lethality on the West Nile Virus. This whole thing Stinks of WHO World Health Organization decision, along with 178 Countries in 2015 to implement these so called "Sustainability Measures"

When Other People decide to End Poverty and Global Suffering through Genocide, Food Scarcity, and the Destruction of Commerce, WHO are the Real Nazi's?

STOP! THE COVID LIE!
PSA produced by Tracy Mapes
 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YFeTtWQGV30




Damn! - I never thought I could believe this shit could be real. Man. (Re: Global Agenda).C

Sorry, I'm laughing 06.Jul.2020 17:13
Mike Novack link

I wasn't aware that much procreation took place in social settings.

And in fact, I have seen predictions that having to stay at home, no going out for entertainment, was likely to lead to an increase in procreation.

Data Sheets 06.Jul.2020 17:23
Tracy Mapes link

Link
AQI Covid
AQI Covid

Dear Mike 06.Jul.2020 17:25
Tracy Mapes link

Try getting laid without the dinner, movie, or social meeting environment. You' ll be dating your sister.

As was, as is 07.Jul.2020 07:39
Garth link

Glad to see COVID-19 has not destroyed Tracy's immense selfishness.

