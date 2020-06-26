Please Place a Compost Link at Above the Newswire Link

|
Please get over your ass hurt little egos and realize there are big games playing out on your site that could fatally impact a great many people in our Nation.
There has been nothing in history that has been as impactful during my 17 years on this site than the current events that play out before us.
So, if you could please Place a link at the top of the Newswire listings so that people unfamiliar with the site could possibly read the information, it would be greatly appreciated.
Thank You, Tracy Mapes.