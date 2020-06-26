newswire article reporting united states government | police / legal George Nader, Key Witness In Mueller Probe Sentenced To 10 Years For Child Sex Crimes author: cr George Nader, a key witness in the Mueller probe who cozied up to both Trump- and Clintonworld, is sentenced to 10 years in prison on child sex crimes.

https://t.co/4vtrNgGiUq

Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) June 26, 2020 George Nader, a key witness in the Mueller probe who cozied up to both Trump- and Clintonworld, is sentenced to 10 years in prison on child sex crimes.

https://t.co/4vtrNgGiUq

Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) June 26, 2020 contribute to this article add comment to discussion