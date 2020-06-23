newswire article commentary global actions & protests | media criticism 'Black Lives Matter' Is A Genius Post-Structuralist Psyop, I'll Give Them That author: 13 throw Intersectionality and Critical Race Theory into a post-structuralist pot with some Marxian flavors, add dashes of corporate support and social media-focused branding, stir with a phat Critical Theory spoon et voila. Sling to ravenous consumers at will.



( plus if you attempt to counter the name's rhetorical "matter" with an 'All Lives Matter', then... Same as 1980s, when the CDC kept infinitely expanding the list of diseases that constituted Acquired Immune Deficiency Syndrome. Zero discussion or 'alternate narrative' permitted. )



anyway they are smarter than Albert Einstein himself for concocting the name as such. Bespoke for the internet-saturated, -addled 21st century. Brilliant.



I've been observing the founded-by-3-middle-class-queer-women's branded "movement" since 2015.



I really don't care about the founding women's stated claims of Marxist (or post-Marxist) ideological adherence. Post-structuralist implementation of their 'activism', across giant multinational corporate platforms' messaging, is merely a functional operations tool. Their espoused 'ideology' doesn't matter because we live in a Financialized postcapitalist world.



The only thing I'm "paying attention to" with BLM the slogan, the 'organization', the message, and the political action and agitation group is the money. Nike's, Walmart's, Amazon.com's, and the Ford Foundation's money. http://portland.indymedia.org/en/2020/06/438839.shtml