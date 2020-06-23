resources contact about volunteer tv news video radio print questions
portland independent media center  
images audio video

english  espanol 

newswire article reposts united states 23.Jun.2020 16:50
actions & protests | police / legal

Rayshard Brooks Knew Natalie Hanna White, Arrested Arsonist Of Atlanta Wendy's Restaurant

author: ajc
A woman authorities say set fire to the Atlanta Wendy's where Rayshard Brooks was fatally shot by an Atlanta police officer was arrested Tuesday afternoon, the Fulton County Sheriff's Office said.

Natalie Hanna White, 29, was arrested outside her attorney's office shortly before 3 p.m., Eric Heinze, deputy commander with the U.S. Marshals Service, told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

White lives in Peachtree Corners, according to her booking record. An arrest warrant had been issued Saturday. She has been charged with first-degree arson and is expected to appear before a magistrate judge at noon today.

Attorney Drew Findling, who is representing White, said he had been in contact since Sunday with the Fulton District Attorney's Office to make arrangements for White to surrender. He declined to discuss specifics out of respect for Brooks' family, but said White knew Brooks.

"She did know him," Findling told The AJC. "They did have a close relationship."

On the night of June 12, during a more than 40-minute interaction with two Atlanta police officers, Brooks told them he had been with a girlfriend whom he identified as Natalie White, according to police video footage.
 link to www.ajc.com

BREAKING: U.S. Marshals arrest suspect in Atlanta Wendy's fire

Updated 8 minutes ago
By Alexis Stevens, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

A woman authorities say set fire to the Atlanta Wendy's where Rayshard Brooks was fatally shot by an Atlanta police officer was arrested Tuesday afternoon, the Fulton County Sheriff's Office said.

Natalie Hanna White, 29, was arrested outside her attorney's office shortly before 3 p.m., Eric Heinze, deputy commander with the U.S. Marshals Service, told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. It was a joint effort among various law enforcement agencies, including the Gwinnett County Sheriff's Office. White was seen earlier in the day in Gwinnett County and investigators tracked her to an office park, where she was arrested without incident, Heinze said.

---
This image from surveillance video tweeted by Atlanta Fire Rescue shows Natalie White. White has been identified as a suspect in the arson fire on Saturday, June 13, 2020, that burned down the Wendy's restaurant, 125 University Ave., in Atlanta, where Rayshard Brooks was shot and killed by a police officer.
Photo: Courtesy of Atlanta Fire Rescue via AP
---

"Good things happen when great law enforcement officers coordinate their efforts and work together to apprehend dangerous suspects who pose a threat to our communities," the Gwinnett Sheriff's Office said in a statement.

White lives in Peachtree Corners, according to her booking record. An arrest warrant had been issued Saturday. She has been charged with first-degree arson and is expected to appear before a magistrate judge at noon today.

Attorney Drew Findling, who is representing White, said he had been in contact since Sunday with the Fulton District Attorney's Office to make arrangements for White to surrender. He declined to discuss specifics out of respect for Brooks' family, but said White knew Brooks.

"She did know him," Findling told The AJC. "They did have a close relationship."

The Fulton County Sheriff's Office Fugitive Unit just apprehended Wendys arson suspect Natalie White moments ago. White is being booked into the Fulton County Jail right now. This case is being investigated by @ATLFireRescue Arson Unit. @FGTV @FultonInfo
 Fulton Sheriff PIO (@FultonSheriff) June 23, 2020

He told Channel 2 Action News that his client was not responsible for the fire. The announcement of White's arrest came moments after Brooks' funeral ended.

On the night of June 12, during a more than 40-minute interaction with two Atlanta police officers, Brooks told them he had been with a girlfriend whom he identified as Natalie White, according to police video footage. Garrett Rolfe, since fired, faces felony murder and other charges and remains in jail. Officer Devin Brosnan, facing charges of aggravated assault and violation of oath of office, was booked and released on a $50,000 signature bond last week.

Attorneys for Brooks' family, L. Chris Stewart and Justin Miller, released a statement after White's arrest: "We are unaware of any connection between the Natalie White that was arrested (Tuesday) for arson and the Natalie White mentioned by Rayshard Brooks in the bodycam video. The only person who could answer questions regarding any connection they may have had is Natalie White."

The fast-food restaurant on University Avenue was torched June 13. Investigators say the fire was ignited by "multiple suspects" who used aerosol cans and lighters. Several fireworks were also set off inside the restaurant, and some protesters tossed debris into the building before setting it on fire, authorities said.

