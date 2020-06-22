resources contact about volunteer tv news video radio print questions
newswire article reposts united states 22.Jun.2020 20:43
police / legal | political theory

Steve Bing, NY Real Estate Heir, Clinton Donor, and Movie Mogul Suicides Off L.A. Building

author: body count
Died by suicide Monday after jumping from the 27th floor of a luxury apartment building in L.A.'s Century City neighborhood.

Stephen Leo Bing (March 31, 1965 - June 22, 2020) was an American businessman, film producer, and donor to progressive causes. He was the founder of Shangri-La Entertainment, an organization with interests in property, construction, entertainment, and music.

Bing zealously guarded his privacy, but was  especially during the 1990s and 2000s  among the top progressive political donors, bankrolling environmental initiatives. He contributed nearly $50 million of his own money to an oil production tax that went down in defeat in 2006. He was particularly close to former President Bill Clinton, having given at least $10 million to his foundation.

In 2009, when Clinton flew to North Korea to negotiate for the release of two American journalists, Euna Lee and Laura Ling, it was Bing who picked up the tab.
 http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Steve_Bing

At the age of 18, Bing inherited an estimated $600 million from his grandfather, Leo S. Bing, a real estate developer who had made his fortune in New York in the 1920s. The Los Angeles Business Journal's January 2010 publication of "The Lists 2010" listed him in their "Wealthiest Angelenos" section of the magazine, which estimated his worth at $590 million, coming in at No. 46. After inheriting his fortune, Bing dropped out of Stanford University in his junior year to pursue a career in Hollywood.

 http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Bing_&_Bing

Bing & Bing was one of the most important apartment real estate developers in New York City in the early 20th century.

The firm was founded by Leo S. Bing and his brother, Alexander M. Bing. The brothers often worked with the architect Emery Roth[1] on buildings like The Alden, at 82nd and Central Park West, and the Southgate complex of apartment houses on the south side of 52nd Street between First Avenue and the East River. In 1985, the heirs of the Bings[2] sold most of their buildings to a partnership led by Martin J. Raynes.


_____


Epstein connection :

 link to www.vanityfair.com

Back then, as a cocky, petite, ink-stained wretch, I wasn't one of the young women in Manhattan whom Epstein and his friends approached for relationships, one-night stands, or abuse. But I was surrounded by a lot of them. They were always the most beautiful girls in the room, usually models or former models, with a slightly aloof Stepford Wives aura that masked a deeper vulnerability. Several names came up when they were around: Epstein, supermarket magnate Ron Burkle, film financier Steve Bing, and former president Bill Clinton, then in the prime of his post presidential career and flying around on Epstein's jet, dubbed the Lolita Express, or Burkle's jet, dubbed Air Fuck One. (None of these men has been accused of wrongdoing.) The women were often blondEpstein, in particular, liked patrician blonds with a bit of a baby face. At his home on the Upper East Side, he kept a photo of '80s soap star Morgan Fairchild, whom he called his ideal woman, though considering they were both in their early 50s back then, she was far too old for him.

