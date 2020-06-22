newswire article announcements united states human & civil rights | neighborhood news Message To Fancy Intellectuals Who Hug Their Intersectionality / Critical Race Theory author: > the "revolution"

( lol )



which somehow you think is 'taking over' and 'making change'



is nothing more than a Hipster 21st century version of racial fragmentation

^ THAT IS ALL ITS END RESULT WILL *EVER* BE



when you kick this kind of 'race war' off in a country like the modern United States,

where there are more than 500 million firearms in private ownership



You had best be prepared for the actual back lash which *is* going to occur

no matter if there even is an election in November 2020, or not You've been warned contribute to this article add comment to discussion