The NRA For Black People Wants to Get Political

BLACK GUNS MATTER Bringing Gun Rights Workshop To Chicago's African-American Community

Elvia Malagon



As hip hop artist Maj Toure toured the country, he kept hearing the same stories of African-Americans facing gun charges because they didn't know they were supposed to, for example, have a concealed carry permit.



Those stories and others about convicted felons having gun rights revoked prompted Toure, of Philadephia, to create the grass-roots organization Black Guns Matter and take his message of gun rights and firearms education to African-American communities all over. That includes Chicago, where he's spending a month doing outreach and a training session this weekend.



While the workshops have covered a range of topics, Saturday's training session in Chicago will be geared toward convicted felons and their families. While experts say it's difficult for convicted felons to have their gun rights restored, Toure hopes Saturday's session might spark a conversation about what could be done to change that, particularly for those convicted of nonviolent offenses.



"I personally believe that when you do your time, all your rights should be restored," he said.







Black Guns Matter: Maj Toure History Lesson

The http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Mulford_Act Mulford Act, the Black Panther Party for Self Defense, and how restrictive gun laws trick everyone.



